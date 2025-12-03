New England Revolution II Name Pablo Moreira as Head Coach

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II announced today that Pablo Moreira has been appointed head coach of New England's MLS NEXT Pro team ahead of the 2026 campaign. Moreira, a two-time MLS Cup champion as an assistant coach, becomes the third head coach in Revolution II history after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach with New England's first team.

"We are delighted to keep Pablo Moreira, one of our league's most highly regarded young coaches, in New England as the new head coach of Revolution II," said Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo. "From his many years coaching successful teams in MLS and at Akron, Pablo brings an impressive track record of fostering young players, a vital asset as he assumes this pivotal role entrusted with developing and nurturing the talented athletes within our Pro Pathway."

Moreira, 40, brings over a decade of MLS coaching experience, including a recent four-game spell as interim head coach of New England's first team to conclude the 2025 MLS campaign. The youngest assistant coach in league history to win 100 games, Moreira captured MLS Cup titles with the Portland Timbers in 2015 and Columbus Crew in 2020, making him the youngest assistant in league history to win championships with clubs in both conferences. He also helped Columbus secure its first international trophy by defeating Cruz Azul in the 2021 Campeones Cup.

"I am incredibly grateful to God for this opportunity to serve as head coach of Revolution II," said Moreira. "I want to thank our owners and front office for trusting me to lead the second team, where I'm eager to help develop and nurture the plethora of talented players we have rising within our pathway."

The Montevideo, Uruguay native, who began his MLS career as an assistant with Portland from 2013-17, owns over 400 professional matches of coaching experience. In his first season with the Timbers, Moreira helped them to a first-place finish in the Western Conference and the club's first postseason berth. In addition to winning MLS Cup in 2015, Moreira's tenure in Portland included Concacaf Champions League appearances in 2014 and 2016, two Western Conference regular ¬âseason first ¬âplace finishes, and a Cascadia Cup victory in 2017.

Before entering the professional ranks, Moreira served as assistant coach and video analyst at his alma mater, the University of Akron, from 2010-12, where he helped the Zips capture a 2010 NCAA Division I National Championship title and compile a 55 ¬â6 ¬â9 record through 70 games. As a forward from 2003-07, he earned All ¬âMid-American Conference (MAC) honors, contributed to multiple conference titles, and was on the first MAC team to be ranked No. 1 nationally in any sport in 2005. Moreira is the son of former Uruguay international Jose "Chico" Moreira, who won the South American Treble with Nacional and the 1980 Mundialito with the Uruguay National Team.

The Revolution II coaching staff will include two returning assistant coaches: Michael Milazzo and Brad Knighton. Darrell St. Jean remains the second team's head athletic trainer, while Bilal Bejaoui enters his second year as Revolution II's sports performance coach.

New England Revolution II Staff

As of Dec. 3, 2025

Technical Staff:

Curt Onalfo - Sporting Director

Chris Tierney - Assistant Sporting Director

Remi Roy - Technical Director

David Kammarman - Head of Player Recruitment

Revolution II Coaching Staff:

Pablo Moreira - Head Coach

Michael Milazzo - Assistant Coach

Brad Knighton - Assistant Coach / Goalkeeper Coach

Revolution II Sports Performance Staff:

Bilal Bejaoui - Sports Performance Coach

Revolution II Sports Medicine Staff:

Darrell St. Jean - Head Athletic Trainer

Christian van der Schijff - Physical Therapist

Second Team Operations:

Brandon Miskin - Director of Team Operations (MLS & MLS NEXT Pro)

Nicolas Machado - Team Administrator

Mitchell Cyr - Equipment Coordinator

Adam Goodick - Equipment Coordinator







