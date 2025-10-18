Revolution II Midfielder Gevork Diarbian Signed to Short-Term Agreement

Published on October 18, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II midfielder Gevork Diarbian has been called up by the Revolution on a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in tonight's MLS Decision Day match against Chicago Fire FC at Gillette Stadium.

Diarbian, 23, features on New England's MLS matchday roster for the second time tonight. The Cranston, R.I. native earned his first team debut earlier this year in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match at Rhode Island FC. In the Round of 16, the Providence College graduate logged a 23-minute appearance against Chicago Fire FC. Diarbian was available off the bench in New England's most recent match at Inter Miami CF on Oct. 4, but did not appear in the contest.

In his second season with Revolution II, Diarbian netted eight goals with four assists across 27 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, including 25 starts. Diarbian finished the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season as Revolution II's leader in shots (64) and shots on target (26).

New England's 2025 season finale kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET and airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM). Tune into Mas Latino 99.9 FM/1300 AM for Spanish commentary, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign Revolution II midfielder Gevork Diarbian to a Short-Term Agreement on October 18, 2025.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.