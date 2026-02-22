Revolution II Forward Jayden Da Signed to Short-Term Agreement

Published on February 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - New England Revolution II forward Jayden Da has been called up by the Revolution on a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in tonight's season opener at Nashville SC.

Da, 23, features on New England's MLS matchday roster for the first time tonight. The striker appeared in New England's preseason finale on Feb. 14 against Hartford Athletic, tallying an assist in 30 minutes of action. The Boston, Mass. native missed the entire 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign after suffering a torn ACL. Prior to joining Revolution II, Da notched nine goals and five assists for Columbus Crew 2 during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, including two goals and one assist in three postseason appearances.

New England kicks off the 2026 MLS Regular Season tonight at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Watch on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen live on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign Revolution II forward Jayden Da to a Short-Term Agreement on Feb. 21, 2026.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.