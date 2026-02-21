Minnesota United Signs Forward Troy Putt to Short-Term Agreement
Published on February 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Minnesota United FC 2 News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Troy Putt to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for selection during Saturday's 2026 MLS Season Opener at Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. CT.
With MNUFC2 in 2025, the New Zealand youth international forward made 18 game appearances (11 starts), providing three assists in over 1,000 minutes played across all competitions for the Twos.
Internationally in 2025, Putt earned his first call-up with the New Zealand U20 squad for friendlies against Chile's U20 team in June. He notably earned a roster spot on the Junior All Whites' team for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup, where he made two Group Stage starts and helped his team win their second game against Egypt, 2-1, in September.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 forward Troy Putt to a Short-Term Agreement.
VITALS
Troy Putt
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: 9/27/2006 (19 years old)
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 160
Birthplace: Auckland, New Zealand
Hometown: Kumeū, Auckland, New Zealand
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 21, 2026
- Revolution II Forward Jayden Da Signed to Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution II
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Troy Putt to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC 2
- Timbers Sign T2 Forward Noah Santos to Short-Term Agreement - Portland Timbers 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC 2 Stories
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Troy Putt to Short-Term Agreement
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Homegrown Contract
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Defender Britton Fischer to MLS Contract
- MNUFC2 Falls in Western Conference Final to Colorado Rapids 2 by 2-1 Score
- MNUFC2 at Colorado Rapids 2 Preview