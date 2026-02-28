Minnesota United Signs Forward Troy Putt to Short-Term Agreement

Published on February 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Minnesota United FC 2 News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Troy Putt to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for selection during Saturday's 2026 MNUFC Home Opener against FC Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m. CT.

With MNUFC2 in 2025, the New Zealand youth international forward made 18 game appearances (11 starts), providing three assists in over 1,000 minutes played across all competitions for the Twos.

Putt notably made his First-Team debut appearance last week at Austin FC, coming on as late second-half substitute in MNUFC's eventual 2-2 draw. That appearance came via his first Short-Term Agreement of 2026.

Internationally in 2025, Putt earned his first call-up with the New Zealand U20 squad for friendlies against Chile's U20 team in June. He notably earned a roster spot on the Junior All Whites' team for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup, where he made two Group Stage starts and helped his team win their second game against Egypt, 2-1, in September.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 forward Troy Putt to a Short-Term Agreement.

VITALS

Troy Putt

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: 9/27/2006 (19 years old)

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 160

Birthplace: Auckland, New Zealand

Hometown: Kumeū, Auckland, New Zealand







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.