ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City B has signed midfielder Issah Haruna to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season, the Club announced today. The Lions selected Haruna, a University of North Carolina Greensboro product, with the 20th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

"We're excited to add Issah to OCB," said Orlando City SC General Manager and Sporting Director Ricardo Moreira. "He's a player with strong technical ability, can play in several positions, and with a skill set that aligns with how we want to play. Issah has the tools to grow within our system, and we're looking forward to helping him develop as he takes this next step in his career."

Haruna, a sophomore midfielder from UNC Greensboro, was selected following a standout freshman season with the Spartans in 2024. The Ghana native was named Southern Conference Freshman of the Year and earned All-SoCon Second Team and All-Freshman Team honors while helping UNC Greensboro secure a share of the regular-season title. He appeared in 16 matches with 12 starts, recording three goals and three assists, and earned national recognition from TopDrawerSoccer in the Freshman Top 100 and Team of the Week.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City B signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft selection Issah Haruna to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2026.

Issah Haruna [EE-sah huh-ROO-nuh]

Number: 38

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Born: March 14, 2004, in Kumasi, Ghana

Hometown: Kumasi, Ghana

Citizenship: GHA







