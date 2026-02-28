Orlando City B's Match against Inter Miami CF II Moved To Inter&Co Stadium

Published on February 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City B's home match against Inter Miami CF II on Sunday, March 22, has been relocated to Inter&Co Stadium, it was announced today. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets to see OCB take on the Herons at Inter&Co Stadium will be general admission and are available for $10. All ticket proceeds from the match will benefit the Orlando Soccer Foundation.

Season ticket members will receive complimentary tickets as part of their membership package. Members will get an email from their member services representative with instructions on how to redeem their tickets.

The Lions are set to open their 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on Monday, March 2, against Huntsville City FC. Kickoff from Osceola County Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.







