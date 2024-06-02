Orlando City B Drops Physical Matchup, 3-1, against Inter Miami CF II

June 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Orlando City B (4-4-3, 16 points) struggled to find its offense against Inter Miami CF II (5-4-2, 17 points), dropping a 3-1 decision at Chase Stadium on Sunday night. The Lions played up a man for 39 minutes in the second half after an Ian Fray red card, and up two men all of stoppage time after Yannik Bright picked up his second yellow card.

Both teams had their chances early in the first half, but it was Miami that broke through first on a goal from Lawson Sunderland. After coming on as an injury substitute, Favian Loyola scored his first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season to pull the game to a 1-1 draw. However, Ryan Carmichael would send in the game winner just three minutes later for Miami.

The Lion's best chance to equalize came early in the second half after Miami defender Ian Fray was given a red card after a foul in the box in the 50th minute. OCB forward Shak Mohammed stepped up for the ensuing penalty kick, but goalkeeper CJ dos Santos kept it out. Miami would put the game out of reach late in the second half with a goal from substitute Corentin Jean.

The Lions will welcome MLS NEXT Pro newcomers Carolina Core FC to Osceola Heritage Park on Friday June 7. That match will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

35' Lawson Sunderland (Nykolas Sessock) - MIA 1, ORL 0

After playing most of the first half in their defensive zone, Inter Miami was the team to break the scoreless draw. Miami led an attack through the Lions' defense and Jose Casas de Abada sent a chip pass into the box to Nykolas Sessock, whose chest pass was directed to Lawson Sunderland, and he was able to finish off the play with a goal.

40' Favian Loyola (Wilfredo Rivera) - ORL 1, MIA 1

Just five minutes later, the young Lions got one back to pull to a draw. Wilfredo Rivera intercepted a pass along the Miami back line before sending a heel pass to first-half substitute Favian Loyola at the top of the box. Loyola gained control behind the defense and sent a low shot towards the far post for his first goal of the season.

43' Ryan Carmichael (Nykolas Sessock) - MIA 2, ORL 1

The draw didn't last long with the home side pulling ahead just before the end of the first half. Sessock sent in a long lead pass from near midfield to Ryan Carmichael who got behind the Lions' back line. Carmichael put a touch inside the box and the ball slipped past Javier Otero to give Miami the halftime lead.

85' Corentin Jean (Shanyder Borgelin) - MIA 3, ORL 1

Inter Miami extended its lead late in the match to seal the win on a goal by Corentin Jean. The home team put the pressure on OCB and Shanyder Borgelin found himself with the ball in front of the net. Borgelin dropped off a pass to Corentin Jean and he was able to push in a goal.

Match Notes:

Favian Loyola scored his first goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season on the first-half equalizer after coming on as substitute.

Head Coach Manuel Goldberg made no changes to his starting lineup from his side's last match against Huntsville City FC.

Next Match: The Lions return home to Osceola Heritage Park to take on Carolina Core FC on Friday June 7. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Teams 1 2 F

Inter Miami CF II 2 1 3

Orlando City B 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Lawson Sunderland (Nykolas Sessock) 35'

ORL - Favian Loyola (Wilfredo Rivera) 40'

MIA - Ryan Carmichael (Nykolas Sessock) 43'

MIA - Corentin Jean (Shanyder Borgelin) 85'

Misconduct Summary:

MIA - Tyler Hall (Yellow Card) 13'

MIA - Lawson Sunderland (Yellow Card) 26'

ORL - Alex Freeman (Yellow Card) 34'

MIA - Yannick Bright (Yellow Card) 45+5'

MIA - Ian Fray (Red Card) 51'

MIA - Noah Allen (Yellow Card) 77'

MIA - Yannik Bright (Second Yellow Card) 90+1'

MIA - Yannik Bright (Red Card) 90+1'

ORL - Favian Loyola (Yellow Card) 90+1'

MIA - Corentin Jean (Yellow Card) 90+3'

MIA - Dairon Reyes (Yellow Card) 90+5'

MIA - Shanyder Borgelin (Yellow Card) 90+6'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Javier Otero; D Alex Freeman, Nabi Kibunguchy, Thomas Williams, Manuel Cocca; M Colin Guske, Imanol Almaguer (c); F Jhon Solís, Shak Mohammed, Yutaro Tsukada (Favian Loyola 34'), Wilfredo Rivera

Substitutes Not Used: GK TJ Jeffreys; D Abdi Salim, Zakaria Taifi; F Majed Abdullah, Justin Ellis, Yeiler Valencia

Inter Miami CF II - GK CJ dos Santos; D Nykolas Sessock, Ian Fray, Tyler Hall, Noah Allen; M Lawson Sunderland (Corentin Jean 59'), Yannick Bright, Tye Barton, Jose Casas de Abadal (Derrek Martinez 59'); F Ryan Carmichael (Shanyder Borgelin 78'), Leo Afonso (Dairon Reyes 87')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Owen Finnerty; D Israel Boatwright, Santiago Garcia; M Ricardo Montenegro; F Cohen Yuval

Details of the Game:

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: June 2, 2024

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 37%

ORL - 63%

Shots:

MIA - 6

ORL - 15

Saves:

MIA - 6

ORL - 0

Fouls:

MIA - 23

ORL - 11

Corners:

MIA - 3

ORL - 6

