The Assist: Orlando City B at Inter Miami CF II - June 2, 2024
June 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Orlando City B News Release
Need to Know:
Date & Time: Sunday, June 2, 6 p.m. ET
Venue: Chase Stadium, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
The Story:
Since entering MLS NEXT Pro in 2022, OCB and Miami have played to a near dead heat, with both squads posting a 3-3-1 record. The two teams played earlier this season, with Miami coming away with a 2-0 win, the only shutout against the Lions this season.
The Lions scored a season high five goals last week against Huntsville City FC. OCB has scored three or more goals in its last three games and are 2-1-0 over that span.
Orlando City B will travel to Eastern Conference opposition Inter Miami CF II on Sunday, with the Lions leading Miami for sixth place by two points.
Current Form:
Lions' Last Match: Orlando City B 5, Huntsville City FC 0 (5/26/24, Osceola County Stadum)
Goal-Scorers: Jhon Solís, Yutaro Tsukada, Shak Mohammed, Yeiler Valencia (2)
Miami's Last Match: Inter Miami CF II 1, FC Cincinnati II 0 (5/26/24, NKU Soccer Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Nykolas Sessock
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 3-3-1 (Home: 2-2-0, Away: 1-1-1)
Last Matchup: Orlando City B 0, Inter Miami CF II 2 (4/2/24, IMG Academy)
Next Up: Orlando City B vs. Carolina Core FC
Date & Time: Friday, June 7, 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Osceola County Stadium
Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
