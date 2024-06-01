The Assist: Orlando City B at Inter Miami CF II - June 2, 2024

June 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, June 2, 6 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Stadium, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

The Story:

Since entering MLS NEXT Pro in 2022, OCB and Miami have played to a near dead heat, with both squads posting a 3-3-1 record. The two teams played earlier this season, with Miami coming away with a 2-0 win, the only shutout against the Lions this season.

The Lions scored a season high five goals last week against Huntsville City FC. OCB has scored three or more goals in its last three games and are 2-1-0 over that span.

Orlando City B will travel to Eastern Conference opposition Inter Miami CF II on Sunday, with the Lions leading Miami for sixth place by two points.

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City B 5, Huntsville City FC 0 (5/26/24, Osceola County Stadum)

Goal-Scorers: Jhon Solís, Yutaro Tsukada, Shak Mohammed, Yeiler Valencia (2)

Miami's Last Match: Inter Miami CF II 1, FC Cincinnati II 0 (5/26/24, NKU Soccer Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Nykolas Sessock

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 3-3-1 (Home: 2-2-0, Away: 1-1-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando City B 0, Inter Miami CF II 2 (4/2/24, IMG Academy)

Next Up: Orlando City B vs. Carolina Core FC

Date & Time: Friday, June 7, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Osceola County Stadium

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

