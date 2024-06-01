New York City FC II Tops Red Bulls

June 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC secured a 3-2 win against the Red Bulls on Saturday in the Hudson River Derby. City enjoyed a perfect start to the contest by taking the lead after only four minutes through Jonathan Jiménez. One became two in the 33rd minute after Samuel Owusu's brilliant volley from a tight angle beat the goalkeeper. City would find a third before halftime as debutant Camil Azzam Ruiz converted from close range in the 40th minute. The Red Bulls would find a consolation goal in the 71st minute through an unfortunate own goal by Alexander Hauschild. They would find a second goal through Curtis Ofori in the 89th minute. Despite facing a late flurry of pressure, City held on to claim a 3-2 victory.

Match Recap

The Hudson River Derby took center stage on Saturday night as the Red Bulls made their way to Queens to take on New York City FC II.

This would be the third meeting between the two teams already this season, with both having previously claimed a victory so far - the Red Bulls in league play, and City in the U.S. Open Cup.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington opted to make a number of changes to the starting XI, including handing debuts to Camil Azzam Ruiz and Julien Lacher.

A bright start for City would see them take the lead after only four minutes thanks to Jonathan Jiménez.

The forward notched his fourth goal in the league this season after latching onto Samuel Owusu's brilliant long pass over the top - the forward producing a calm finish to put City one goal up.

Pilkington's side would double their lead in the 33rd minute from a set piece. Although the initial delivery from Jacob Arroyave was cleared away, his second attempt found Owusu at the back post.

The defender attempted to win the initial header and then reacted first to the second ball to volley it past the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

In response, the Red Bulls created a chance of their own after Mohammed Sofo controlled the ball just inside the area, but goalkeeper Alex Rando did brilliantly to smother the shot.

The hosts were now firing on all cylinders and two became three for City in the 40th minute as Azzam Ruiz notched his first professional goal.

The goal owed much to dynamic wing play from Jiménez, who burst down the right past his defender before squaring it to an unmarked Azzam Ruiz in the middle. The forward then did the rest by calmly stroking it home to give City a commanding lead.

The start of the second half saw Dylan Sullivan test Rando from just outside the penalty area, but the goalkeeper was equal to it.

City's first substitution of the evening would arrive on the hour mark as Azzam Ruiz departed the game to be replaced by Máximo Carrizo.

Pilkington would then be forced into a second change in the 68th minute after Rando sustained an unfortunate injury - William Meyer replacing him to make his City debut.

The Red Bulls would find the net in the 71st minute after Aiden Jarvis' cross took an unfortunate deflection off Alexander Hauschild and bounced in.

A further pair of City changes would arrive as the clock ticked into the 80th minute - Arroyave and Lacher departing the game to be replaced by Jake Rozhansky and Adam Basse.

The Red Bulls would reduce City's advantage to a single goal in the 89th minute through Curtis Ofori. That would set up a tense end to the contest, with the visitors fashioning several half chances during injury time.

Matthew Leong would check into the game for Piero Elias during injury time. That would be the last notable act of the evening, with City ultimately able to hold onto their advantage and record a big win in the Hudson River Derby.

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with is a meeting with Inter Miami CF II on Friday, June 7. Kickoff at Belson Stadium is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

