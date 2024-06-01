Inter Miami CF II Host Cross-State Rivals Orlando City B on Sunday

June 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II is gearing up for more MLS NEXT Pro action, taking on cross-state rivals Orlando City B in the 2024 campaign. The match will be held at Chase Stadium on Sunday, June 2, at 6 p.m. ET. Subscribe to MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game .

Inter Miami CF II secured a road victory in their latest fixture against Cincinnati 2 last Sunday. The win was highlighted by captain Sessock's first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season, who scored heroically in the 90th minute. Bryan Destin provided the assist, allowing Sessock to showcase his prowess with a clinical finish. This decisive goal earned the Herons three points on the road and marked Sessock's first goal of the season.

Notably, Inter Miami CF II is set to host Orlando City B in their second matchup of the 2024 campaign. Exactly two months ago, Inter Miami II traveled to Bradenton, FL, and secured a 0-2 victory over their rivals. They now aim to defend their prowess as they meet for the second time this 2024 season.

Additionally, forward Leo Afonso currently leads the Inter Miami CF II with four goals, meanwhile, forward Ryan Carmichael is the team's leader in assists with three.

In their latest fixture, Orlando City B defeated Huntsville City FC 5-0, securing their fourth win of the season. Currently, Orlando City B ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 16 points, holding a record of 4 wins, 3 losses, and 3 ties (4W-3L-3T). Additionally, Orlando City B striker Shakur Mohammed has scored in his last four appearances and is tied for fourth among the league leaders in goals scored.

Inter Miami II aims to retain their Florida dominance over cross-state rivals Orlando City B on Sunday, June 2, at 6 p.m. ET in their second matchup of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, looking to replicate their previous success and assert their prowess once again.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.