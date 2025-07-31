Inter Miami CF II to Host Atlanta United 2 on Sunday
July 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II (5W-11L-3D, 18 points) is set to host Atlanta United 2 (3W-6L-8D, 19 points) in MLS NEXT Pro regular season action this Sunday, Aug. 3. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
This match will be available for fans to stream by visiting the MLS NEXT Pro website or.
Previous Meetings
Sunday's meeting will mark the team's all-time eighth matchup against Atlanta United 2. Inter Miami II has recorded three wins and four losses in the past encounters.
Scouting Atlanta United 2
Atlanta United 2 visits South Florida after most recently falling 3-0 on the road against New England Revolution II on Wednesday. In all, Atlanta has recorded three wins, six losses and eight draws this MLS NEXT Pro regular season for a total 19 points and sits 13th in the Eastern Conference standings.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 31, 2025
- Inter Miami CF II to Host Atlanta United 2 on Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Short-Term Agreement for Leagues Cup Matches against Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana - Colorado Rapids 2
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs Toronto FC II - Chattanooga FC
- Real Salt Lake Signs U.S. Youth National Team Forward Marcos Zambrano - Real Monarchs
- FC Cincinnati Add Goalkeeper Nathan Crockford to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati 2
- Revolution II Defeat Atlanta United 2, 3-0 - New England Revolution II
- Timbers2's Danny Nuñez Makes Timbers Home Debut - Portland Timbers 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II to Host Atlanta United 2 on Sunday
- Inter Miami CF II Falls at Home to FC Cincinnati 2
- Inter Miami CF Signs Left Back Cesar Abadia-Reda on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
- Inter Miami CF II to Host FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday
- Inter Miami CF II Earns a Point on the Road against Chattanooga FC