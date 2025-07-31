Inter Miami CF II to Host Atlanta United 2 on Sunday

July 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (5W-11L-3D, 18 points) is set to host Atlanta United 2 (3W-6L-8D, 19 points) in MLS NEXT Pro regular season action this Sunday, Aug. 3. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream by visiting the MLS NEXT Pro website or.

Previous Meetings

Sunday's meeting will mark the team's all-time eighth matchup against Atlanta United 2. Inter Miami II has recorded three wins and four losses in the past encounters.

Scouting Atlanta United 2

Atlanta United 2 visits South Florida after most recently falling 3-0 on the road against New England Revolution II on Wednesday. In all, Atlanta has recorded three wins, six losses and eight draws this MLS NEXT Pro regular season for a total 19 points and sits 13th in the Eastern Conference standings.







