Inter Miami CF II Falls at Home to FC Cincinnati 2

July 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (5W-11L-3D, 18 points) fell 0-3 at home against FC Cincinnati 2 (4W-7L-7D, 26 points) at Chase Stadium. The match featured the professional debut of midfielder Ian Urkidi.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Alejo Ristano, Daniel Sumalla, captain Giovanni Ferraina and Cesar Abadia-Reda made up a back line of four; Ricardo Montenegro, Bailey Sparks and Alexander Shaw in the midfield; with Daniel Pinter and Santiago Morales flanking Mateo Saja in the attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami II started on the front foot, generating several promising opportunities early on. The most dangerous chance came in the 25th minute, when Ristano made a driving run forward and fired a powerful shot that struck the post.

Despite the early pressure, it was the visitors who opened the scoreline. In the 35th minute, FC Cincinnati 2's Stefan Chirila found the back of the net to give his team a 0-1 lead heading into halftime.

FC Cincinnati 2 doubled their advantage in the 76th minute through Kenji Mboma Dem and sealed the result in stoppage time, as Carson Locker added a third in the 90th minute to close out the result.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will host Atlanta United 2 in more MLS NEXT Pro action on Saturday, August 2 at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 60%

CIN - 40%

Shots:

MIA - 9

CIN - 12

Saves:

MIA - 6

CIN - 5

Corners:

MIA - 1

CIN - 2

Fouls:

MIA - 12

CIN - 15







