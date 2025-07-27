FC Cincinnati 2 Score Three, Hold Inter Miami CF II Scoreless in Dominant Win

FC Cincinnati 2 defeated Inter Miami CF II, 3-0, Sunday night at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Orange and Blue extend their club record unbeaten streak to eight matches and pick up their second consecutive win. The result also marks the club's third straight shutout performance.

Stefan Chirila opened the scoring for FCC 2 in the 34th minute, registering a goal in his third consecutive appearance for the Orange and Blue. Amir Daley picked up his first assist of the year after intercepting a pass and picking out Chirila in the box after a darting run into the Herons' penalty area.

Kenji Mboma Dem added a second in the 76th for his fourth of the year. Brian Schaefer, who made his first appearance since July 6, lofted a perfectly placed pass over the Miami defense and into the path of Mboma Dem inside the box. Mboma Dem did well to control and finished an off-balanced attempt from close range and a tight angle.

Carson Locker capped the night with Cincinnati's third goal in the 90th minute. A wonderful solo effort from Locker helped match FCC 2's highest scoring output of the season. A confident strike from outside the box marked the FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder's second goal of the year.

First team defender Nick Hagglund earned a start for FCC 2 Sunday night, playing his first match minutes since suffering injuries against Atlanta United on May 25. Hagglund played 60 minutes in his return to action.

Yair Ramos made his 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season debut, playing 20 minutes after returning from an offseason injury. Ramos' return is a boost for the Orange and Blue as the box-to-box midfielder scored three goals a season ago.

The Orange and Blue are back in action next Sunday, August 3, against Philadelphia Union II. Kickoff from Subaru Park is set for 6 p.m. ET with the match streaming live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at Inter Miami CF II

Date: July 27, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Kickoff: 7:02 p.m. ET

Weather: 87 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

MIA: 0-0-0

CIN: 1-2-3

MIA - None

CIN - Stefan Chirila (Daley) 34', Kenji Mboma Dem (Schaefer) 76', Carson Locker 90'

LINEUPS

MIA: Matias Marin, Cesar Abadia-Reda, Giovanni Ferraina Marchetti (Nicholas Almeida 76'), Daniel Sumalla, Alejo Ristano, Alexander Shaw (Ian Urkidi 87'), Bailey Sparks (Alejandro Flores 62'), Ricardo Montenegro (Santiago Ledesma 87'), Santiago Morales, Mateo Saja (Cohen Yuval 61'), Daniel Pinter

Substitutes not used: Marco Simion, Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Samuel Basabe, Theo Vorenkamp

Head Coach: Cristian Ledesma

CIN: Nathan Crockford, Andrei Chirila, Noah Adnan (Dilan Hurtado 82'), Nick Hagglund (Brian Schaefer 60'), Will Kuisel, Peter Mangione, Stiven Jimenez (Yair Ramos 70'), Amir Daley (C), Kenji Mboma Dem (Carson Locker 81'), Tega Ikoba (Andrés Dávila 60'), Stefan Chirila

Substitutes not used: Slade Hall, Ben Augee, Monsuru Opeyemi, Yorkaeff Caicedo

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: MIA/CIN

Shots: 9 / 12

Shots on Goal: 5 / 9

Saves: 6 / 5

Corner Kicks: 1 / 2

Fouls: 12 / 15

Offside: 1 / 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN: Kenji Mboma Dem (Yellow Card) 13'

MIA: Ricardo Montenegro (Yellow Card) 37'

MIA: Cesar Abadia-Reda (Yellow Card) 46'

CIN: Stiven Jimenez (Yellow Card) 63'

MIA: Alexander Shaw (Yellow Card) 68'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Alyssa Nichols

Ast. Referees: Kendall McCardell, Diego Lucio

Fourth Official: Kyle Cividanes







