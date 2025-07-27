Chicago Fire FC II Post Record-Breaking 9-2 Win over New York Red Bulls II

July 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire FC II vs. New York Red Bulls II

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire FC II vs. New York Red Bulls II(Chicago Fire FC II)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (9-5-4-2, 33 points) scored the most goals in a single match in team history in a 9-2 win over New York Red Bulls II (11-4-4-2, 39 points) Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium. The combined 11 goals in the match are the most scored in a single game in MLS NEXT Pro history. Forward Jason Shokalook scored a career-high four goals and midfielder Claudio Cassano tallied a brace and two assists to lead the Fire to their ninth victory of the season.

Chicago broke the deadlock early when a long ball was sent up field in the sixth minute. Shokalook read the ball and headed it forward, passing it to himself as he homed in on goal. He drew out Red Bull goalkeeper Aidan Stokes before placing the ball into the back of the net.

In the 14th minute, Shokalook created another opportunity as he carried the ball into the box and held up play with multiple defenders on him. He was eventually pulled down by a Red Bulls defender, who was sent off with a straight red card. Shokalook converted the ensuing penalty kick in the 16th minute to double the lead in Bridgeview. The Pennsylvania native completed the hat trick when he headed in a cross from Cassano in the 20th minute for his 10th tally of the season.

Cassano registered his eighth assist of the year in the 28th minute, as he sent a free kick from about 35 yards out into the top of the box. Jean Alpha Diouf rose up to meet it, sending a powerful header into the back of the net.

New York pulled one back in the 34th minute via a penalty kick before Cassano closed out the first half scoring with his sixth goal of the season two minutes into stoppage time. The Red Bulls started the second half strong with a goal in the 48th minute, but the Fire responded one minute later via Cassano, who clinically finished a pass from Justin Reynolds. Shokalook scored his fourth and final goal of the match in the 63rd minute.

However, the Fire attack wasn't finished, as Harold Osorio collected the ball outside the left side of the box. The Salvadoran picked his spot and sent a shot around several defenders before it tucked into the lower right corner. Colombian Jhoiner Montiel rounded out the scoring with his first goal of the season in the 90th minute just moments before the final whistle.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will face Eastern Conference rivals Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, August 3 at SeatGeek Stadium. First kick in Bridgeview is set for 1:00 p.m. CT. Admission is free for all fans, and the match will be streamed globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 9:2 New York Red Bulls II

Goals:

CHI - Shokalook (8) (WATCH) 6'

CHI - Shokalook (9) (Penalty) (WATCH) 16'

CHI - Shokalook (10) (Cassano 7) (WATCH) 20'

CHI - Diouf (5) (Cassano 8) (WATCH) 28'

RBNY - Mitchell (1) (Penalty) (WATCH) 34'

CHI - Cassano (6) (Reynolds 1) (WATCH) 45+2'

RBNY - Mitchell (2) (Mehmeti 1) (WATCH) 48'

CHI - Cassano (7) (Shokalook 4) (WATCH) 49'

CHI - Shokalook (11) (Williams 2) (WATCH) 63'

CHI - Osorio (1) (Reynolds 2) (WATCH) 69'

CHI - Montiel (1) (Boltz 1) (WATCH) 90'

Discipline:

RBNY - Collahuazo (Red Card ejection) 14'

RBNY - Gutiérrez (Yellow Card) 27'

CHI - Cassano (Yellow Card) 52'

RBNY - Worth (Yellow Card) 72'

RBNY - Gallagher (Yellow Card) 85'

RBNY - Mehmeti (Yellow Card) 85'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Dowd, D Fleming, D Diouf (Pfrommer, 73'), D Konincks (capt.), D Reynolds (Herrera, 77'), M Nagle, M Osorio (Montiel, 73'), M Williams, F Hlyut (Tchétchao, 77'), F Shokalook (Boltz, 70'), F Cassano (Borso, 70')

Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, D Oyegunle, D Kanyane

New York Red Bulls II: GK Stokes, D Ofori (Sullivan, 46'), D Gutierrez, D Collahuazo, D Morales (Dos Santos, 55'), M Benedetti, M Jarvis (Schwarz, 67'), M Mehmeti (capt.), M Rojas (Worth, 55'), F Mitchell (Gallagher, 73'), F Jiménez (Nelich, 73')

Substitutes not used: GK Causey, M Kasule

Stats Summary: CHI / RBNY

Shots: 18 / 5

Shots on Goal: 13 / 3

Passing Accuracy: 92.3% / 87.2%

Saves: 1 / 3

Corners: 2 / 0

Fouls: 13 / 11

Offsides: 0 / 1

Referee: Natalie Simon

Assistant Referee 1: Tiffini Turpin

Assistant Referee 2: Jessica Carnevale

4th Official: Alex Beehler

Images from this story







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.