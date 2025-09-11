Chicago Fire FC II Clinches Spot in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with 2-1 Win against FC Cincinnati 2
Published on September 10, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (Sept. 10, 2025) - Chicago Fire FC II (12-6-6-4, 46 points) clinched a berth in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with a 2-1 comeback victory against FC Cincinnati 2 (5-12-7-7, 29 points) at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. The victory places the team in second in the Eastern Conference, behind New York Red Bulls II.
Following a scoreless first half, the visitors opened the scoring in the 59th minute when Peter Mangione struck a powerful and precise shot into the net.
Chicago Fire first team midfielder David Poreba entered the match in the 75th minute, taking the field for the first time in 2025 following an ACL tear during preseason. Poreba drew a foul in the box in the 86th minute and stepped up to take the ensuing penalty kick, leveling the score in the 87th minute.
The comeback was completed in the second minute of stoppage time when Jhoiner Montiel collected the ball just behind the Cincinnati backline and sprinted toward goal, finding himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and slotting it into the lower left corner.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II closes a two-game homestand against New York City FC II on Sunday, Sept. 14. Kickoff at SeatGaek Stadium is slated for 9 p.m. CT. The match is free to attend and view on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook
Box Score:
Chicago Fire FC II 2:1 FC Cincinnati 2
Goals:
CIN - Mangione (2) (S. Chirila 3) (WATCH) 59'
CHI - Poreba (Penalty) (WATCH) 87'
CHI - Montiel (2) (Hyte 1) (WATCH) 90+2'
Discipline:
CIN - S. Chirila (Yellow Card) 30'
CIN - Locker (Yellow Card) 77'
CHI - Montiel (Yellow Card) 90+2"
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Dowd, D Pfrommer (Hyte, 55'), D Diouf, D Berg (Oyegunle, 75'), D Kanyane; M Montiel, M Nagle, M Fleming III (capt.); F Turdean (Poreba, 75'), F Nigg, F Borso (Herrera, 75')
Substitutes not used: GK Pratt, M Calle
FC Cincinnati 2: GK Hall, D Hurtado, D Adnan, D Kuisel, D Caicedo; M Opeyemi (Ramos, 52'), M Mangione (capt.) (Ikoba, 77'), M Uculmana (Sphire, 90'), M Locker (Kristel, 77'), M Mboma; F S. Chirila
Substitutes not used: GK Broz, M Augee, F Ilona, F Malilo, D Dehart, D Lester
Stats Summary: CHI / CIN
Shots: 9 / 15
Shots on Goal: 4 / 7
Passing Accuracy: 83.5% / 85.9%
Saves: 4 / 2
Corners: 4 / 2
Fouls: 10 / 19
Offsides: 0 / 0
Referee: Alex Beehler
Assistant Referee 1: Eric del Rosario
Assistant Referee 2: Fermin Sanchez
4th Official: Peter Bernardo
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 10, 2025
- FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Chicago Fire FC II, 2-1 - FC Cincinnati 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Clinches Spot in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with 2-1 Win against FC Cincinnati 2 - Chicago Fire FC II
- Huntsville City FC Hosts New York Red Bulls II this Saturday - Huntsville City Football Club
- Chattanooga FC Honors Child Cancer Patient with One-Day Contract - Chattanooga FC
- St Louis CITY2 Hosts Minnesota United FC 2 on Friday Night at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC II Stories
- Chicago Fire FC II Clinches Spot in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with 2-1 Win against FC Cincinnati 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Loans Forward Claudio Cassano to FC Lugano
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns Extra Point in 2-2 Draw at New England Revolution II
- Chicago Fire FC II Acquires Swiss Winger Damian Nigg from Grasshopper Club Zürich
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls 1-0 to New York Red Bulls II