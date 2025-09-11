Chicago Fire FC II Clinches Spot in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with 2-1 Win against FC Cincinnati 2

Published on September 10, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (Sept. 10, 2025) - Chicago Fire FC II (12-6-6-4, 46 points) clinched a berth in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with a 2-1 comeback victory against FC Cincinnati 2 (5-12-7-7, 29 points) at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. The victory places the team in second in the Eastern Conference, behind New York Red Bulls II.

Following a scoreless first half, the visitors opened the scoring in the 59th minute when Peter Mangione struck a powerful and precise shot into the net.

Chicago Fire first team midfielder David Poreba entered the match in the 75th minute, taking the field for the first time in 2025 following an ACL tear during preseason. Poreba drew a foul in the box in the 86th minute and stepped up to take the ensuing penalty kick, leveling the score in the 87th minute.

The comeback was completed in the second minute of stoppage time when Jhoiner Montiel collected the ball just behind the Cincinnati backline and sprinted toward goal, finding himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and slotting it into the lower left corner.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II closes a two-game homestand against New York City FC II on Sunday, Sept. 14. Kickoff at SeatGaek Stadium is slated for 9 p.m. CT. The match is free to attend and view on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 2:1 FC Cincinnati 2

Goals:

CIN - Mangione (2) (S. Chirila 3) (WATCH) 59'

CHI - Poreba (Penalty) (WATCH) 87'

CHI - Montiel (2) (Hyte 1) (WATCH) 90+2'

Discipline:

CIN - S. Chirila (Yellow Card) 30'

CIN - Locker (Yellow Card) 77'

CHI - Montiel (Yellow Card) 90+2"

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Dowd, D Pfrommer (Hyte, 55'), D Diouf, D Berg (Oyegunle, 75'), D Kanyane; M Montiel, M Nagle, M Fleming III (capt.); F Turdean (Poreba, 75'), F Nigg, F Borso (Herrera, 75')

Substitutes not used: GK Pratt, M Calle

FC Cincinnati 2: GK Hall, D Hurtado, D Adnan, D Kuisel, D Caicedo; M Opeyemi (Ramos, 52'), M Mangione (capt.) (Ikoba, 77'), M Uculmana (Sphire, 90'), M Locker (Kristel, 77'), M Mboma; F S. Chirila

Substitutes not used: GK Broz, M Augee, F Ilona, F Malilo, D Dehart, D Lester

Stats Summary: CHI / CIN

Shots: 9 / 15

Shots on Goal: 4 / 7

Passing Accuracy: 83.5% / 85.9%

Saves: 4 / 2

Corners: 4 / 2

Fouls: 10 / 19

Offsides: 0 / 0

Referee: Alex Beehler

Assistant Referee 1: Eric del Rosario

Assistant Referee 2: Fermin Sanchez

4th Official: Peter Bernardo







