Huntsville City FC Hosts New York Red Bulls II this Saturday

Huntsville City FC returns home to Wicks Family Field this Saturday night for a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup against first place New York Red Bulls II. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

The Boys in Blue enter the weekend sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference standings as they continue their push to clinch a playoff spot. After a tough result in their last outing, Huntsville will look to bounce back against the conference leaders and give local fans a competitive matchup.

Saturday's match also marks "Throwback Night" at Wicks Family Field. Fans can enjoy throwback ticket pricing, available with no fees through Friday at 5 p.m. CT. In stadium specials include $5 Yellowhammer Gold, $3 hot dogs, and $2 popcorn, plus merchandise discounts throughout the evening. At halftime, fans will also be treated to special video messages from former Huntsville City FC fan favorites. Tickets can be purchased here.

With high stakes on the field and a fun atmosphere in the stands, Huntsville fans won't want to miss this matchup especially with only three more home games remaining in the 2025 regular season.







