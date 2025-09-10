Chattanooga FC Honors Child Cancer Patient with One-Day Contract

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Named after a soccer legend, 10-year-old Neymar Lopez was destined to love the game of soccer.

On December 3, 2024 around 7:00 p.m. Neymar was watching TV with his family when he felt a lump on his neck. His family took him to the emergency room and close to midnight doctors were able to determine that it was most likely lymphoma cancer.

After absorbing the fear and shock that comes with dreadful news like that, Neymar was taken to the Children's Hospital at Erlanger. Neymar had a tumor in his chest and within the first month and a half of treatment, the tumor decreased in size substantially. There was no sign of a tumor after the most recent X-ray taken in July, but his treatment plan will continue.

Neymar has shown incredible resilience throughout his treatment and taken each round of medicine with strength and maturity.

Chattanooga Football Club recently had the opportunity, thanks to Erlanger, to sign Neymar to a 'contract for a day'.

Neymar began his special day by joining the team for a film and tactical session before heading to training, where he was taken through warm-ups and drills.

The day culminated with Neymar signing a contract for a day and being interviewed by media.

"This day means happiness for Neymar," said his mother Melissa. "His treatment and medicine would make it hard for him to be active sometimes and they are painful. He would be nauseous, he would have trouble eating, so he lost a lot of weight. Watching him enjoy himself here, running around makes me so happy to see him be himself again. He's very joyful. He's passed through the worst part of the treatment, so he's doing much better."

Head Coach Chris Nugent spoke to the bigger picture of what days like this mean for Chattanooga Football Club: "We are a community club. People from the community come in and join with us and help me remind us all who they are. It's so important to keep that connection going. It makes it an even better session for us and a good reminder of who we are and what we're doing here."

Deborah Spielman, CEO, Children's Hospital at Erlanger, said: "Neymar's journey is a testament to the courage and spirit of every child facing cancer. At Erlanger, we are honored to walk alongside these young warriors and grateful to Chattanooga FC for creating a moment that celebrates Neymar's strength and love for the game. Partnerships like this remind us that healing goes beyond medicine-it's also about joy, connection, and community."

Melissa said that she hopes this day can serve as an inspiration to other families going through a similar kind of adversity.

"Do not be afraid with what you are going through," said Melissa. "Get out of your shell. Whatever your child loves, help them enjoy that again. Things like this bring a light back to their face that you can never imagine and that you thought you would never see again. Ask for help if you need help. Look for people who can help you. There are so many foundations out there ready to help like Erlanger. You are not alone. Your children are so strong. They go through so many unimaginable things and they just pass through it like warriors because that's who they are."

Asked what he will bring to the team, Neymar's response was simple and accurate: "Joy."

