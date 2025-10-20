Chattanooga FC's 2025 Campaign Ends After Defeat by Huntsville City

Published on October 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC defender Milo Garvanian(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC fell 2-0 to Huntsville City FC in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Sunday night to brings its 2025 campaign to a close.

Huntsville City controlled most of the offensive momentum throughout the first half and had a handful of chances that Chattanooga was able to hold off.

CFC had a chance of its own in the 20th minute when Luke Husakiwky slotted a shot in among chaos in front of the goal, but a handball was called in the build up.

In the 42nd minute, Christian Koffi found Philip Mayaka with space in the box, and Mayaka put it away to make it 1-0 Huntsville just before halftime.

Chattanooga had a more competitive start to the second half until Koffi found the back of the net for his 11th goal of the season to put Huntsville further ahead 2-0 in the 76th minute.

CFC had a few more chances in the physical end of the second half but was ultimately held scoreless at the end of the night, and the Blues saw their 2025 season come to an end.

"There's always areas you can say, 'We could've done this or that', but it's tough to score goals," said Head Coach Chris Nugent in his post-match press conference. "It's a difficult league. The guys played well, created chances and sometimes it comes together and sometimes it doesn't. I can't fault the players, the team and staff. Everyone's been excellent. Unfortunately it's soccer sometimes."

Chattanooga FC - Huntsville City FC

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Attendance: 4,732

Final score:

CFC: 0

HNT: 2

Scoring summary:

42': Philip Mayaka - HNT

76': Christian Koffi - HNT

Stats (CFC / HNT):

Shots: 8 / 13

Shots on goal: 3 / 6

Blocked shots: 3 / 5

Total passes: 325 / 538

Passing accuracy percentage: 80.9 / 89.4

Corners: 6 / 10

Total crosses: 5 / 4

Offsides: 1 / 2

Goalkeeper saves: 4 / 2

Clearances: 9 / 6

Fouls: 13 / 19

Discipline:

22' - CFC, Anthony Garcia (Caution)

38' - HNT, Alan Carleton (Caution)

54' - HNT, Damien Barker John (Caution)

66' - CFC, Farid Sar-Sar (Caution)

78' - HNT, Pep Casas (Caution)

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Milo Garvanian, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Nathan Koehler, Tate Robertson, Luke Husakiwsky (Steeve Louis Jean 74'), Callum Watson, Gavin Turner, Daniel Mangarov (Ameziane Sid Mohand 74'), Anthony Garcia (Keegan Ancelin 62'), Yuval Cohen

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, Logan Brown, Ethan Dudley, Nick Mendonca, Xavier Rimpel, Markus Naglestad

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

HNT starters: Brian Schwake, Tyshawn Rose, Zach Barrett (C), Chris Applewhite, Jordan Knight, Pep Casas, Philip Mayaka, Christian Koffi, Damien Barker John (Ethan O'Brien 69'), Alan Carleton, Maximus Ekk (Gio Miglietti 78')

Substitutes not used: Erik Lauta, Blake Bowen, Kevin Carmichael, Gabriel Alonso, Moises Veliz, Real Gill, Gunnar Studenhofft,

Head Coach: Chris O'Neal

