Carolina Core FC Falls to New York Red Bulls II in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Published on October 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Montclair, New Jersey - Carolina Core FC fell to Eastern Conference number 1 seed, New York Red Bulls II, on the road in the club's playoff debut.

Goal-Scoring Plays

NYRBII - Rafael Mosquera, 3rd minute: After a foul in the penalty area, Rafael Mosquera slotted a penalty into the left corner.

NYRBII - Nehuen Benedetti, 34th minute: Following a through ball into space, Nehuen Benedetti took the ball in stride before hitting a chip shot over the arms of the goalkeeper.

NYRBII - Roald Mitchell, 47th minute: After receiving the ball near midfield, Mitchell took the ball past two defenders before hitting a shot from just outside the box.

NYRBII - Nehuen Benedetti, 48th minute: The midfielder latched on to a cross into the penalty area and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

NYRBII - Rafael Mosquera, 80th minute: Following a chipped ball over the defense, Mosquera took the ball into the penalty area where he hit a shot over the head of the goalkeeper.

CCFC - Glory Nzingo, 83rd minute: After stellar wingplay from Anthony Sumo Jr. who beat his man and got a cross in, Glory Nzingo met the ball right in front of goal and slotted the shot home.

Postgame Notes

Mr. Reliable

CCFC vs. NYRBII | MLSNP Box Score

CCFC's Playoff Debut

Carolina Core FC made its MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs debut as a club on Sunday night's defeat to New York Red Bulls II. The Foxes, who secured a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro postseason for the first time in club history, were selected by No. 1 seed New York Red Bulls II during the league's "Pick-Your-Opponent" call after finishing the regular season in eighth place. Glory Nzingo scored CCFC's first playoff goal, his ninth of the season. Despite the lopsided result, Carolina Core FC made history in just its second season, qualifying as one of two independent clubs for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Midfielder Corey Lundeen made his first start for Carolina Core FC on Sunday night's playoff matchup with New York Red Bulls II. The Californian made seven appearances during the MLS NEXT Pro regular season, totaling 71 minutes, which is one shy of the 70 minutes played in Sunday night's start. Lundeen joined CCFC midseason and made an immediate impact on its run to the playoffs, coming on as a substitute in a 3-2 victory away to FC Cincinnati 2 and scoring a penalty kick in a 3-3 draw at home with Orlando City B.

Mr. Reliable

For the 29th and final time this season, Alex Sutton started in goal for The Foxes in MLS NEXT Pro. The 25-year-old had a stellar season in MLS NEXT Pro this year, ranking fourth in the Eastern Conference in clean sheets (6) and fifth in goalkeeper saves (79). Sutton's consistent presence in goal and superior penalty-saving ability (five penalty kick shootout victories) were a major reason for Carolina Core FC's late-season resurgence and ultimate push into the final playoff spot.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Kai Thomas, Daniel Chica, Ibrahim Covi (Derek Cuevas - 70'), Paul Leonardi, Jathan Juarez; Alenga Charles (Ayreh Miller - 46'), Facundo Canete, Corey Lundeen (Glory Nzingo - 70'); Antonio Pineda (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 46'); Jesus Ibarra (Josuha Rodriguez - 70').

Substitutes not used - Jacob Evans, Zion Scarlett, Juan Pablo Rodriguez.

New York Red Bulls II - Aidan Stokes; Matthew Dos Santos, Jair Collahuazo (Curtis Ofori - 74'), Juan Gutierrez, Juan Mina (Aimar Modelo - 86'); Nehuen Benedetti, Adri Mehmeti, Nate Worth; Andy Rojas (Dennis Nelich - 86'), Roald Mitchell (Mijahir Jimenez - 66'), Rafael Mosquera (Tanner Rosborough - 86').

Substitutes not used - Austin Causey, Benjamin Rodriguez, Brooklyn Schwarz, Ryan Scuro.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Carolina Core FC vs New York Red Bulls II

October 19th, 2025 - MSU Soccer Park (Montclair, New Jersey)

Carolina Core FC record: 8th seed in Eastern Conference

New York Red Bulls II record: 1st seed in Eastern Conference

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 1 1

New York Red Bulls II 2 3 5

Scoring Summary:

NYRBII: Rafael Mosquera - 3'

NYRBII: Nehuen Benedetti (Roald Mitchell) - 34'

NYRBII: Roald Mitchell (Matthew Dos Santos) - 47'

NYRBII: Nehuen Benedetti (Nate Worth) - 48'

NYRBII: Rafael Mosquera (Adri Mehmeti) - 80'

CCFC: Glory Nzingo (Anthony Sumo Jr.) - 83'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Daniel Chica (caution) - 2'

CCFC: Kai Thomas (caution) - 30'

NYRBII: Rafael Mosquera (caution) - 43'

CCFC: Antonio Pineda (caution) - 44'

NYRBII: Nate Worth (caution) - 51'

CCFC: Paul Leonardi (caution) - 73'

Referee: Luis Arroyo

Assistant Referees: Noah Kenyawani, A. Max Smith

Fourth Official: Carlos Rodriguez

Weather: Cloudy, 65 degrees.

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







