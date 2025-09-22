Carolina Core FC Earns Clean Sheet and Extra Point in Highly Contested Road Matchup against Chattanooga FC

Chattanooga, TN - Carolina Core FC earned a clean sheet and extra point on the road in a scoreless draw with fellow independent club Chattanooga FC in its push towards an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Postgame Notes

Winning Formula

Throughout the duration of Carolina Core FC's unbeaten run, Head Coach Donovan Ricketts and company have employed the same lineup five matches in a row. During this five-game stretch, The Foxes have scored 13 total goals in addition to one clean sheet. The strength and consistency of the lineup and substitutions have paid dividends immediately, as CCFC sits in the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Having pulled 11 points from its last 12 in MLS NEXT Pro, The Foxes are perfectly positioned to make a strong playoff push with two games remaining on the schedule.

Unbeaten in September

The month of September has proven to be very fruitful for CCFC, as the club has gone unbeaten in its past five games in all competitions. Carolina Core FC entered Sunday's matchup against Chattanooga FC having been named team of the matchweek in the back-to-back weeks leading up to this showdown. The Foxes have held their ground on the road and at home, defeating Crown Legacy FC and Atlanta United 2, who were both playoff hopefuls at the time of each match. The Foxes battled hard and earned an extra point on the road against Chattanooga in the final independent matchup of the season, helping them hold on to the final playoff spot.

Shootout Mania

In a matchup paramount to the playoff standings, Carolina Core FC was able to earn a clean sheet and earn an extra point on the road in a penalty shootout thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Alex Sutton, who saved a penalty. Sunday's game marked the club's ninth shootout of the season and fifth shootout victory. CCFC is now tied for the second most penalty kick shootout wins in the Eastern Conference with five, just behind FC Cincinnati 2 with seven. The Foxes continue to hunt down a final playoff spot with two games remaining in the season against Orlando City B at home and a season finale on the road against Huntsville City FC.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Kai Thomas, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Daniel Chica; Jathan Juarez (Zion Scarlett - 86'), Alenga Charles, Aryeh Miller (Jacob Evans - 59'), Paul Leonardi (Derek Cuevas - 86'); Facundo Canete; Antonio Pineda (Glory Nzingo - 72'), Jesus Ibarra (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 59').

Substitutes not used - Ibrahim Covi, Drake Hadeed, Cory Lundeen, Andrew Pannenberg.

Chattanooga FC - Eldin Jakupovic; Milo Garvanian, Farid Sar-Sar, Nathan Koehler (Logan Brown - 46'), Tate Robertson; Luke Husakiwsky (Nick Mendonca - 60'), Gavin Turner (Markus Naglestad - 88'), Callum Watson; Daniel Mangarov (Keegan Ancelin - 61'), Anthony Garcia (Colin Thomas - 76'), Cohen Yuval.

Substitutes not used - Ethan Dudley, Steeve Louis Jean, JP Philpot, Xavier Rimpel.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC's next match will be its home finale and penultimate match against Orlando City B on Saturday, September 27, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available for purchase here.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Chattanooga FC

September 21st, 2025 - Finley Stadium (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Carolina Core FC record: 8-9-9 (38 points - 8th in the Eastern Conference)

Chattanooga FC record: 11-6-8 (45 points - 5th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 0 0

Chattanooga FC 0 0 0

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Daniel Chica (caution) 23'

CFC: Nathan Koehler (caution) 35'

CFC: Milo Garvanian (caution) 44'

CCFC: Kai Thomas (caution) 62'

Referee: Mark Verso

Assistant Referees: Jonathan Smith, Alexandru Focea

Fourth Official: Lorenzo Lopez

Weather: Cloudy, 87 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







