Chicago Fire FC II Drops Road Match at Philadelphia Union II

Published on September 21, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire FC II in action

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire FC II in action(Chicago Fire FC II)

CHESTER, Pa. - Chicago Fire FC II (12-8-6-4, 46 points) fell 5-2 against Philadelphia Union II (13-5-8-5, 52 points) at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon. Forward Jason Shokalook recorded a late brace to become MLS NEXT Pro's leading goal scorer with 17 goals.

The hosts pounced on the counter in the 16th minute, with Stas Korzeniowski breaking away from the Fire defense to open the scoring. In a carbon copy of the opening goal, Sal Olivas got on the end of a Cavan Sullivan pass to double the lead five minutes after the first.

Philadelphia continued to follow the script in the second half, adding a pair more via transition and one on a penalty kick by Sullivan. But Chicago earned a penalty kick of its own as the clock wound down, which Shokalook scored following the initial save. As stoppage time wrapped up, the forward scored his league-leading 17th goal of 2025 on a looping header off a David Poreba cross to end the match.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will play its regular season home finale against Atlanta United 2 on Sunday, Sept. 28 at SeatGeek Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. CT. The match is free to attend and view on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Philadelphia Union II 5:2 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

PHI - Korzeniowski (5) (Sequera 3) (WATCH) 16'

PHI - Olivas (5) (Sullivan 5) (WATCH) 21'

PHI - Sullivan (6) (penalty) (WATCH) 61'

PHI - Korzeniowski (6) (WATCH) 66'

PHI - Jakupovic (9) (WATCH) 84'

CHI - Shokalook (16) (WATCH) 90'

CHI - Shokalook (17) (Poreba 2) (WATCH) 90+5'

Discipline:

PHI - Anderson (Yellow Card) 30'

PHI - Griffin (Yellow Card) 44'

PHI - Korzeniowski (Yellow Card) 68'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Pratt, D Borso, D Diouf, D Cupps, D Reynolds, M Nagle (Osorio, 46'), M Williams, M Fleming (capt.) (Herrera, 70'), F Turdean (Poreba, 46'), F Shokalook, F Nigg (Montiel, 70')

Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, D Kanyane

Philadelphia Union II II: GK Marks, D Sequera (Benitez, 62'), D Uzcategui, D Pierre (Soria, 80'), D Griffin (Moore, 63'), M Sullivan, M Olney Jr., M Pariano (capt.), M Anderson (Leblanc, 62'), F Korzeniowski (Jakupovic, 75'), F Olivas (Davis, 62')

Substitutes not used: GK Liedtka, M Ferreira, M Johnson

Stats Summary: PHI / CHI

Shots: 21 / 24

Shots on Goal: 9 / 13

Passing Accuracy: 76.8% / 85.8%

Saves: 10 / 4

Corners: 8 / 7

Fouls: 16 / 4

Offsides: 0 / 2

Referee: Atahan Yaya

Assistant Referee 1: Amilcar Sicaju

Assistant Referee 2: Colin Ashley

4th Official: Laszlo Sandler

Images from this story







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.