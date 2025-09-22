Huntsville City FC Earns Win at Orlando City B, Clinches First Ever Playoff Spot

Published on September 21, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC traveled to Orlando City B for a late season matchup on Sunday night, with the Boys in Blue sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference and Orlando City B in tenth before kickoff.

The match remained deadlocked until the 75th minute, when Maximus Ekk scored his first ever goal for Huntsville City FC. The strike not only earned Ekk Man of the Match honors but also secured the club's first ever playoff berth, making history in the Rocket City.

With the playoffs now officially secured, Huntsville City FC returns home, aiming to carry the momentum into their next match against Inter Miami II on September 28th Sunday at 7 p.m. CT.







