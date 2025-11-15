Huntsville city FC Announces Roster updates Going into the 2026 Season

Published on November 15, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville City Football Club announced several roster updates in preparation for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Huntsville currently has six players under contract for 2026 after exercising one player option and finalizing several return agreements.

The club exercised its 2026 contract option for midfielder Alan Carleton.

The following players remain under contract through the 2026 season: Zach Barrett, Alioune Ka, Gunnar Studenhofft, Kessy Coulibaly, and Patrick Amarh.

Loan agreements for Moises Veliz and Damien Barker John expired for the 2025 season.

Midfielder Phillip Mayaka is out of contract following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

The club declined 2026 contract options for the following players: Kevin Carmichael, Blake Bowen, Tyshawn Rose, Christian Koffi, Pep Casas, Bryce Boneau, Ethan O'Brien, Gio Miglietti, Real Gill, and Erik Lauta.

"As we close out the 2025 season, we've made the decision to part ways with several players who played an important role in our success this year, including helping us earn the first playoff berth and win in club history," said Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations Alec Dufty. "We're grateful for their effort and commitment to the club and wish them the best in the next step of their careers. As we look ahead, our focus is on building upon this season's success and establishing Huntsville City FC as a perennial contender in MLS NEXT Pro."

Everyone at Huntsville City FC would like to thank all departing players for their contributions to the club and the community.

Following today's announcement, Huntsville City FC has the following players under contract for the 2026 season, listed by position:

Goalkeepers (0):

Forwards (2):

Alioune Ka, Gunnar Studenthofft

Midfielders (2):

Alan Carleton, Patrick Amarh

Defenders (2):

Kessy Coulibaly, Zach Barrett







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from November 15, 2025

Huntsville city FC Announces Roster updates Going into the 2026 Season - Huntsville City Football Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.