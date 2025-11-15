Huntsville city FC Announces Roster updates Going into the 2026 Season
Published on November 15, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville City Football Club announced several roster updates in preparation for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.
Huntsville currently has six players under contract for 2026 after exercising one player option and finalizing several return agreements.
The club exercised its 2026 contract option for midfielder Alan Carleton.
The following players remain under contract through the 2026 season: Zach Barrett, Alioune Ka, Gunnar Studenhofft, Kessy Coulibaly, and Patrick Amarh.
Loan agreements for Moises Veliz and Damien Barker John expired for the 2025 season.
Midfielder Phillip Mayaka is out of contract following the conclusion of the 2025 season.
The club declined 2026 contract options for the following players: Kevin Carmichael, Blake Bowen, Tyshawn Rose, Christian Koffi, Pep Casas, Bryce Boneau, Ethan O'Brien, Gio Miglietti, Real Gill, and Erik Lauta.
"As we close out the 2025 season, we've made the decision to part ways with several players who played an important role in our success this year, including helping us earn the first playoff berth and win in club history," said Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations Alec Dufty. "We're grateful for their effort and commitment to the club and wish them the best in the next step of their careers. As we look ahead, our focus is on building upon this season's success and establishing Huntsville City FC as a perennial contender in MLS NEXT Pro."
Everyone at Huntsville City FC would like to thank all departing players for their contributions to the club and the community.
Following today's announcement, Huntsville City FC has the following players under contract for the 2026 season, listed by position:
Goalkeepers (0):
Forwards (2):
Alioune Ka, Gunnar Studenthofft
Midfielders (2):
Alan Carleton, Patrick Amarh
Defenders (2):
Kessy Coulibaly, Zach Barrett
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from November 15, 2025
- Huntsville city FC Announces Roster updates Going into the 2026 Season - Huntsville City Football Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville City Football Club Stories
- Huntsville city FC Announces Roster updates Going into the 2026 Season
- Important Update for HCFC Holiday 5K & 10K: New Walking Ticket Pricing
- Huntsville City FC to Travel for Eastern Conference Semi Final Matchup against Philidelphia Union II
- Huntsville City FC Appoints Alec Dufty as Director of Soccer Operations
- Huntsville City FC to Face Chattanooga FC in First Ever Playoff Match