Important Update for HCFC Holiday 5K & 10K: New Walking Ticket Pricing

For those who prefer to take it slow, Huntsville City FC and Fleet Feet are offering a special $10 no-bib walker ticket, the perfect way to soak up the holiday spirit without breaking a sweat. Enjoy a festive stroll along the same scenic route as runners and finish right on the pitch at Wicks Family Field, home to Huntsville City FC.

The Holiday 5K & 10K takes place Sunday, December 7, at 4 p.m., featuring the fastest and flattest course in North Alabama. Whether you run, walk, or stroll, participants can enjoy free hot chocolate, a holiday scarf for runners, a retro scarf for walkers, and prizes for the three most festively dressed participants.

WHEN:

Sunday, December 7th 2025

4 p.m. start

WHERE:

Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium

3125 Leeman Ferry Road SW

Huntsville, AL 35801

VISUALS:

Runners and walkers in festive costumes crossing the finish line on the pitch

Families enjoying hot cocoa and photo ops

Holiday music and community atmosphere under the lights at Wicks Family Field

Graphics and photos for use can be found *HERE*

WHY:

The Holiday 5K & 10K presented by Fleet Feet invites the community to celebrate the season while creating new Rocket City traditions at one of Huntsville's most unique venues.







