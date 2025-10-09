Huntsville City FC to Face Chattanooga FC in First Ever Playoff Match

Huntsville City FC will travel to take on rival Chattanooga FC on Sunday, October 19, in the club's first ever playoff match. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) at Finley Stadium.

The Boys in Blue secured a playoff spot in their third season in MLS NEXT Pro and will now face their rivals in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. Huntsville enters the matchup as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, while Chattanooga holds the fourth seed.

Fans are encouraged to make the short trip to Chattanooga to support the team as Huntsville looks to continue its historic run. For those who cannot make the trip, the official watch party will be held at Yellowhammer Brewing, beginning at 6 p.m. CT.







