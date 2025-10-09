Philadelphia Union II Select FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Pick-Your-Opponent Selection
Published on October 9, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II will host FC Cincinnati 2 in the first round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Sunday, October 19 at Subaru Park. The Eastern Conference Quarterfinal match kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets to Union II's postseason opener can be purchased HERE.
After securing the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, Union II selected FC Cincinnati 2 as their opponent under MLS NEXT Pro's Pick-Your-Opponent playoff format. The league's unique structure allows the highest-seeded teams to choose their opponents ahead of each round through the conference finals.
Union II are one of two clubs to qualify for the postseason in all four years of MLS NEXT Pro history, following a record-setting regular season. This season, Union II tied their club record for wins (15), which ranked second-most in the league, while setting new club marks for goals scored (64), goals allowed (34), and goal differential (+30), the highest in MLS NEXT Pro this season.
Union II have won all three meetings against FC Cincinnati 2 this year, earning a 4-1 road victory on June 3, a 1-0 home win on August 3, and a 2-1 triumph on the road on August 31. Throughout the 2025 campaign, 18 different players have found the back of the net for Union II, led by forwards Malik Jakupovic and Stas Korzeniowski with eight goals apiece.
Following the Conference Quarterfinals, the Playoffs will continue the weekend of October 24. The Pick-Your-Opponent format will return for the Conference Semifinals, with the highest remaining seed in each conference selecting and hosting an opponent from the two lowest seeded teams. The two remaining Clubs will face each other, with the higher of the two seeds hosting. The Conference Finals (weekend of October 31) and MLS NEXT Pro Cup (weekend of November 7) will follow a traditional bracket style.
Complete details on the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs are available at MLSNEXTPro.com.
