Union II secures 12th win of the season

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II secured a 3-1 road victory over Columbus Crew 2 at Historic Crew Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Union II struck early, with forward Stas Korzeniowski opening up the scoring in the 11th minute, followed by forward Markus Anderson doubling the lead just three minutes later. In the 89th minute, Columbus's Chase Adams pulled one back, but Union II quickly responded in stoppage time with a goal from Academy midfielder Jamir Johnson, assisted by midfielder Willyam Ferreira, sealing all three points on the road.

Philadelphia Union II will return home to Subaru Park to play Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday, September 21st (3:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Columbus Crew 2 (1) - Philadelphia Union II (3)

Historic Crew Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Sunday, September 14, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Ref: Stephanie MacFarland

AR1: Jake Brochu

AR2: Marcus Barnett

4th: Josh Braunstein

Weather: 84 degrees and sunny

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (unassisted) 11'

PHI - Markus Anderson (unassisted) 14'

CLB - Chase Adams (Gbamblé, Auvray) 89'

PHI - Jamir Johnson (Ferreira) 90'+ 3'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLB - Anthony Alaouieh (caution) 26'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Mike Sheridan; Óscar Benítez Cobo, Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcategui, Jordan Griffin, CJ Olney, Nick Pariano (Leandro Soria 69'), Kellan LeBlanc (Willyam Ferreira 65'), Markus Anderson (Jamir Johnson 77'), Stas Korzeniowski, Eddy Davis III (Malik Jakupovic 65').

Substitutes not used: Lou Liedtka, Kaiden Moore, Noah Probst.

Columbus Crew 2: Stanislav Lapkes, Keesean Ferdinand, Málcom Palacios, Christopher Rogers, Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Quinton Elliot 60'), Gio De Libera (Kaile Auvray 60'), Ibrahima Sy (Cristian Ortiz 77'), Anthony Alaouieh, Kevin Gbamblé, Chase Adams, Nico Rincón.

Substitutes not used: Dylan Randazzo, Prince Forfor, Alex Gimple, Isaac Tortola, Keller Abbott.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Markus Anderson secured his fifth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Midfielder CJ Olney made his first appearance with the Philadelphia Union II since rejoining the squad.

Academy midfielder Jamir Johnson recorded his second goal in MLS NEXT Pro play.

Goalkeeper Mike Sherdian earned his third start with the Philadelphia Union II this season







