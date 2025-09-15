Inter Miami CF II Earns a Point against Orlando City B

Published on September 14, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (6W-13L-5D, 23 points) earned a point after a 1-1 draw at home against Orlando City B (9W-11L-5D, 35 points). The Herons were edged out in the penalty shootout, with the visitors claiming the extra point.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Tyler Hall, Daniel Sumalla, Nicholas Almeida, and captain Cesar Abadia-Reda made up a back line of four; Alejandro Flores, Alexander Shaw, Ricardo Montenegro, and Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida in the midfield; Diego Rey and Mateo Saja leading the team's attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami II started off strong, striking early to take the lead after a precise over-the-top pass from Zeltezer-Zubida found Hall in behind the defense, who squared it across the box for Saja to calmly slot home. The finish marked the forward's 11th goal across all competitions this season.

The team would go on to dominate the first half of the match, creating chances and looking dangerous in transtion.

During the second half, the visitors found the equalizer in the 55th minute via a goal from forward Thalles Gomes.

Notably, midfielder Mark Rodríguez went on to enter the match as a second-half substitute in the 74th minute to make his debut for Inter Miami II.

The 1-1 scoreline remained unchanged throughout the rest of the 90 minutes taking the match to a penalty shootout. Ultimately, the visitors outlasted Inter Miami II with a 4-5 result to take the additional point.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will travel to face New York red Bulls II in more MLS NEXT Pro action on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. ET at MSU Soccer Park.







