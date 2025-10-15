Inter Miami CF II: 2025 Season in Review

Inter Miami CF II concluded its fourth campaign in MLS NEXT Pro, a season marked by growth, resilience, and a continued commitment to developing young talent while bridging the pathway between our Academy and the First Team. It was a year of evolution, where our Freedom to Dream philosophy came to life through the dedication and performance of our players on the pitch.

Let's take a closer look at how our 2025 season unfolded:

Double Trouble

The attacking duo of Mateo Saja and Daniel Pinter was one of the defining storylines of our season. With 12 and nine goals respectively, both forwards showcased their scoring prowess throughout the campaign, ranking among the league's top goal scorers.

Saja's 12-goal tally also marked a milestone, as he became the first player to score double digits in a single season since Shanyder Borgelin's 14 goals in MLS NEXT Pro's inaugural year (2022).

Academy Representation

Our Academy has always been at the heart of the Club's identity, and this season was no exception. Of the 36 players who featured for Inter Miami II in 2025, 30 were Academy-developed talents, further reinforcing our dedication to nurturing homegrown players.

The connection between the Academy and our Second Team continues to grow stronger, with over 12 Academy players making their professional debut during the campaign.

Proven Pathway to the First Team

Inter Miami II continues to serve as a vital bridge to the First Team. This year, four players - Cesar Abadia-Reda, Ricardo Montenegro, Samuel Basabe, and Daniel Pinter - earned call-ups to Inter Miami CF's senior squad, with Pinter making his professional debut in MLS competition.

U.S. Open Cup Participation

In 2025, Inter Miami II proudly competed in the U.S. Open Cup, the oldest national soccer tournament in the United States and the third-oldest in the world.

The team kicked off the competition in impressive fashion, defeating Miami United FC with a 4-2 victory.

As we reflect on a memorable 2025 season, Inter Miami CF extends its heartfelt gratitude to Inter Miami II's dedicated coaching staff, players, technical team, and loyal fans. Your unwavering support and effort have been essential to this year's journey - and to the bright future that lies ahead.







