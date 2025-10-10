Inter Miami CF Signs Ricardo Montenegro, Tyler Hall, and Samuel Basabe on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II

October 10, 2025

Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed three players - midfielder Ricardo Montenegro and defenders Tyler Hall and Samuel Basabe - on short-term agreements from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II. Hall, Basabe and Montenegro will be available for tomorrow's MLS match against the Atlanta United at 7:30 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.

Hall, 19, is an Inter Miami CF Academy graduate who has been a consistent performer for both Inter Miami CF II and the U.S. Youth National Teams. The New York-born defender, of Guyanese descent, captained the U.S. U-17 MYNT at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup ahead of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. Hall currently has 70 appearances and 3 goals to his name, leading the team in all-time appearances.

Basabe, 19, is another talented Inter Miami CF Academy product who signed a professional MLS NEXT Pro contract with Inter Miami CF II prior to the 2024 campaign. The left-back played a key role for the Academy's U-17 side before making the jump to the professional ranks and continues to be a promising prospect within the Club's player pathway. Basabe currently has 44 appearances and 2 assists.

Montenegro, 21, is an Inter Miami CF Academy standout who signed a professional MLS NEXT Pro contract ahead of the 2024 season following a strong 2023 campaign while on an amateur deal. The midfielder currently has 67 appearances and 2 assists.

Per MLS rules, the short-term agreements allow clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship and exhibition matches.







