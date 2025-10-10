FC Cincinnati 2 Earn Three MLS NEXT Pro Awards for September Performances

Published on October 10, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







MLS NEXT Pro today unveiled the league's monthly awards for September, honoring the highest performing teams, players and coaches of the month. FC Cincinnati Academy forward Ademar Chavez was named MLS NEXT Rising Star of the Month and Head Coach Tyrone Marshall was named MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Month. Additionally, FC Cincinnati 2 was named MLS NEXT Pro Team of the Month.

Ademar Chavez played an instrumental role for FCC 2 down the stretch, helping the Orange and Blue earn a spot in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Chavez started in the club's last four matches, playing at least 60 minutes in each, and scored his first professional goals against New York Red Bulls II in a 2-1 win. Chavez closes out his first MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season having made seven starts over 12 total appearances.

Tyrone Marshall, who was named MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year in 2024, returned for his fourth season. Under Marshall, FCC 2 caught fire late in the year, winning four consecutive matches to qualify for postseason play. The winning streak to close out the regular season is the second longest win streak for the Orange and Blue since 2024, where they won five consecutive matches between April and May.

FCC 2 will carry that late season form into the playoffs when they face Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, October 19. The Orange and Blue scored 13 goals over their four-match winning streak while knocking off two of the Eastern Conference's top three sides in New York Red Bulls II and New England Revolution II, conceding just once against each. The Orange and Blue also scored four goals against in-state rival Columbus Crew 2 and again against Orlando City B on Decision Day.

2025 FC Cincinnati 2 Season Awards

Stefan Chirila - Player of Matchweek 6

Carson Locker - Rising Star of Matchweek 20

Carson Locker - Rising Star of Matchweek 22

Will Kuisel - Rising Star of Matchweek 28

Ademar Chavez - Rising Star of Matchweek 30

FC Cincinnati 2 - Team of Matchweek 30

Ademar Chavez - Rising Star of the Month (September)

Tyrone Marshall - Coach of the Month (September)

FC Cincinnati 2 - Team of the Month (September)







