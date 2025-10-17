FC Cincinnati 2, Philadelphia Union II Set for Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Clash

Published on October 17, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







The 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs kick off this weekend as FC Cincinnati 2 and Philadelphia Union II square off in the first of four Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matches. The Orange and Blue face Union II on Sunday, October 19 at Subaru Park with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at PHILADELPHIA UNION II - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2025 - 4 P.M. ET - Subaru Park

Keep up with all things FC Cincinnati 2 @FCCincinnati 2 on X, Instagram and Facebook.

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

The postseason is here - FC Cincinnati 2 are back in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the second straight season after making their first appearance in the postseason in 2024. The Orange and Blue finished the regular season seventh in the Eastern Conference and punched their ticket to the postseason on the final day of the season with a 4-1 win over Orlando City B.

Philadelphia Union II selected FCC 2 as part of MLS NEXT Pro's Pick-Your-Opponent format for the conference quarterfinal round. Union II, ending the regular season second in the east, stuck to the norm - as seeding is concerned - when making their pick and will host the Orange and Blue at Subaru Park this Sunday.

All eight conference quarterfinal matches will be played on October 19. MLS NEXT Pro Cup will crown the leagues champion on the weekend of November 7.

The all-time series - Sunday's match will be the 11th all-time meeting between FCC 2 and Union II - and first of the postseason. Each team have earned five wins in a series defined by long winning streaks, as no match has ended in a draw. Union II won the first two matches in 2022 before the Orange and Blue reeled off five consecutive wins during the 2023-24 seasons.

Union II enter the weekend on a current three match win streak against FCC 2, having swept the 2025 regular season series.

Bringing momentum to Philly - The Orange and Blue enter the post season on the back of four consecutive wins. Of qualified playoff teams, only Union II have a longer active win streak (5) entering the weekend. FCC 2 scored four goals in two of the four games on their current run of form and have won two games by two or more goals.

Two of those wins also came against two of the Eastern Conference's top three sides in New England Revolution II (3-1) and New York Red Bulls II (2-1).

September Stars - The Orange and Blue earned a number of individual and team awards for the month of September following that four match stretch in which FCC 2 clinched a spot in postseason play. Ademar Chavez (MLS NEXT Rising Star), Tyrone Marshall (Coach) and FC Cincinnati 2 (Team) all earned MLS NEXT Pro honors.

Chavez, who made his professional debut this year in the team's 2025 season opener, scored two goals against New York Red Bulls II and started the final four matches of the year. The FC Cincinnati Academy winger made 12 appearances for the Orange and Blue this season.

Scouting Philadelphia Union II

Record (Regular Season): 15-5-8 (58 points)

Standings: 2nd, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 4-3 win vs New York City FC II | 2-1 win at Toronto FC II | 5-2 win vs Chicago Fire FC II 2-2

Head Coach: Ryan Richter

Leading Scorer(s): 8 - Malik Jakupovic, Stas Korzeniowski

Philadelphia Union II once again find themselves part of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs after qualifying for the fourth consecutive season in 2025. Union II are just one of two teams (St. Louis CITY2) to have advanced to the postseason every season since MLS NEXT Pro's inaugural season in 2022, and figure to be one of the favorites to lift MLS NEXT Pro Cup in November.

Union II finished the regular season second in the Eastern Conference but matched first place New York Red Bulls II for points earned (58). With that point total, Union II set a single season high, and their 2.07 points per game is tied for the second highest mark across all of MLS NEXT Pro, trailing only St. Louis CITY2.

Philadelphia's success in 2025 came as a result of an explosive offense and a suffocating defense. Union II scored 64 goals, the third highest mark across the league while allowing just 34, the second fewest. Union II hit the five-goal mark in three matches and held eight clean sheets throughout the season. Philadelphia's offense is led by the forward duo of Malik Jakupovic and Stas Korzenioski.

Jakupovic has proven one of the league's most dangerous and efficient goalscorers. Jakupovic holds a 1.7 goals per 90 after tallying 8 goals in just over 400 minutes. Jakupovic figures to play a part in Sunday's match but has only made 16 total appearances - with two starts - this season. Korzeniowski, who has nearly three times the minutes played as Jakupovic, has also found the back of the net eight times this year and has goals in four consecutive appearances for Union II.

Chris Olney and Cavan Sullivan pull the strings out of midfield for Union II with Olney leading the team with seven assists. Olney has played just 17 matches this season for Union II but has started in the club's last four matches. Olney has five assists over his last two, including a three-assist performance on the final day of the year. Sullivan is tied for second on the team with five assists but has also contributed six goals.

Philadelphia have deployed five goalkeepers this season. Each keeper has made at least three appearances, but Pierce Holbrook and Andrew Rick are the club's preferred choices in goal. Holbrook has kept five of the team's eight clean sheets this season while Rick leads the team in saves (19). Rick started Union II's Decision Day match against New York City FC II.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.