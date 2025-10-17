Colorado Rapids 2 Face off against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in First Round of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs

Colorado Rapids 2 will face off against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, Oct. 19, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park for the team's first game of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Colorado heads into the postseason having finished third in the Western Conference standings during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. The team ended the season with a 15-8-5 record, beating Real Monarchs for third place by goal differential.

Rapids 2 capped off the 2025 regular season with a 2-0 win over Ventura County FC at William Rolland Stadium. Highlighting the match was the performance of defender James Cameron, who has recently been on a hot streak adding three goals and two assists across the team's last five contests. Forward Antony García was the additional goal scorer on the day, bringing his season total to four goals. The clean sheet victory also earned goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo a single-season career-high of four clean sheets in 2025.

As a result of finishing in the top half of the conference, Rapids 2 earned the right to host during the first round of playoffs and participate in the league's Pick-Your-Opponent selection process. After top Western Conference side St. Louis selected Ventura County and the second place The Town FC chose North Texas SC, Colorado used its third pick to draft the seventh place Vancouver as its opponent for the first round.

The two sides will be meeting for the second time this season after drawing 0-0 earlier in the year. Rapids 2 grabbed the extra point in a 7-6 shootout result that saw first team goalkeeper Adam Beaudry step up to make two crucial penalty kick saves to give the home side the edge.

Vancouver has remained relatively steady in their road performances this season, putting up a 5-6-3 away record during the regular season. The team is led by forward Nelson Pierre who has added 13 goals this season for a strong Vancouver attack.

Should the Rapids beat the Whitecaps on Sunday afternoon, the team will advance into the Western Conference Semifinals and participate in the second round of the league's Pick-Your-Opponent process. The weekend results will determine seeding heading into the selection process with the highest seeded team selecting their opponent from the two lowest seeds remaining. The second highest seeded team will face off against the remaining unselected team.







