St Louis CITY2 Hosts Ventura County FC in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Quarterfinal at Energizer Park

Published on October 17, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St Louis CITY2 hosts Ventura County FC at Energizer Park for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Quarterfinal at Energizer Park on Sunday, October 19. The match will kick off at 6:00 p.m. CT and will be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

CITY2's league record 18-match unbeaten streak came to an end on Sunday, October 5 against Portland Timbers2, with St Louis falling 2-1. Miguel Perez scored the lone goal for CITY2 from the penalty spot, tallying his tenth goal of the season.

St Louis finished the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season with the number one overall seed and a 17-5-6 record, a club regular-season record. Two players on CITY2's roster finished in double digits for goals with homegrowns Mykhi Joyner scoring 15 and Perez scoring 10. Brendan McSorley finished with a team-high eight assists. Eleven different players on CITY2's roster scored a goal this season with eight of them scoring three or more goals.

Sunday's match will be the third time the two teams meet in 2025 and the first time the clubs will play each other in the playoffs. CITY2 is 2-3-1 all-time against VCFC, with CITY2 losing 3-1 on the road in Los Angeles and winning 5-3 on penalty kicks back in July at Energizer Park.

St Louis CITY2 and Philadelphia Union II are the only teams to appear in every MLS NEXT Pro postseason since the league launched in 2022. CITY2 is 4-3-0 all-time in MLSNP playoffs with the team's most successful run dating back to its first season in 2022. The squad made it to the final, falling 4-1 to Columbus Crew 2.







