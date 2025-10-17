Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs Huntsville City FC

Chattanooga FC vs. Huntsville City FC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC aims to advance to the next round of the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs when it faces Huntsville City FC for the fourth time this season on Sunday night.

CFC clinched its home playoff spot on October 5 after a physical 1-1 draw and 5-4 shootout win over Atlanta United 2 to finish the regular season strong. Forward Yuval Cohen scored his first goal for the club in the 26th minute, and goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović continued to come up big in front of the net. CFC climbed to fourth in the league power rankings ahead of playoffs.

The Blues completed the 2025 regular season series sweep over Huntsville City in three previous meetings. Chattanooga FC earned a 1-0 win over Huntsville early in the season on March 15 thanks to Daniel Mangarov's first professional goal followed by a come-from-behind road win on May 17 when defender Nathan Koehler scored his first for the club and CFC brought home three points in a 2-1 win. In the final regular season installment on August 23, Luke Husakiwsky scored his first professional goal for CFC, helping seal the deal with a 1-0 win at Finley.

Sunday's stakes

Chattanooga FC looks to stay alive and advance in the playoffs, and a win would send the Blues to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Sunday night will be the first MLS NEXT Pro Playoff appearance for both Chattanooga and Huntsville, and the two clubs have everything to play for. Chattanooga finished the 2025 regular season in fourth place (53 pts), just ahead of Huntsville City (52 pts) to secure a home playoff game in the Scenic City.

Chattanooga leads the overall head-to-head against Huntsville in MLS NEXT Pro with a record of 4W-1L-1D and one shootout win. Sunday's contest is sure to be competitive, as none of the previous six matchups have been won by more than a one-goal margin.

If the two teams draw at the end of regulation time on Sunday, the match will go to two 15-minute halves of extra time. If the match remains tied after extra time, it will then go to a penalty shootout.

Coach's corner

Head Coach Chris Nugent spoke with media ahead of Sunday's Eastern Conference Quarterfinal match and talked about the resilience he has seen in his side throughout the season.

"I think people are getting bored of me talking about resiliency now, but we've done it from the start of the year," Nugent said. "We knew that was going to be an important factor for us. That was an identity we had to create, of being resilient and being adaptable. The guys recognize they have those traits in themselves and have embraced it. We've seen we can be adaptable and resilient in all areas. It was huge for us all the way through the year, and I'm pleased to see, for the guys, their resiliency has paid off in so many different ways. That confidence and belief is there because they know now they can do it."

Nugent also talked about what this moment means for the club and the importance of being able to play at Finley on Sunday.

"Playoffs are huge, for the city and for the club," said Nugent. "Last year was the first year in a while that we missed out on having playoffs. That's always a goal of ours, the first part of the year it's 'Can we make playoffs?' then 'Can we make a home game?' So to hit two of those goals is huge. I know we're going to have good support. We've had great support all the way through the year, so now getting to the playoffs, it's just going to keep going. I'm excited for, not just Sunday, but the build-up through the week of seeing it around town, seeing fans, and the behaviors of the guys is really cool in playoffs. It's something you aim for all year, and now it's here, so we're going to enjoy it and embrace it.

"Playoffs are always special regardless of the club," Nugent continued. "For it to be the first time in MLS NEXT Pro and for us to have a home game, we know we have huge support here which is very different from anybody else in the league. To get to enjoy that one more game and try to get another game after that is always huge. It's an advantage for us, not only having other teams come here, but having to play in front of [Finley]. When the crowd gets behind us, it's a very difficult day for anybody. I expect Sunday to be even harder for the opponent."

Did you know?

Chattanooga FC has totaled 53 points through 28 matches this season, surpassing last year's high of 45 points

CFC is the first independent club in MLS NEXT Pro to host a home playoff match

CFC defender Tate Robertson has broken the single-season assists record in club history this season (10), and he is the club's leading goalscorer in MLS NEXT Pro (9)

Defender Farid Sar-Sar and goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović finished the regular season as two of just four players in MLS NEXT Pro to have played every minute of the season (2520)

Jakupović is the league's sole leader in clean sheets (10) and saves (124), and was named the Goalkeeper of the Month for September

2025 MLS NEXT Pro End of Year Awards

Chattanooga FC and MLS NEXT Pro announced on Thursday that Robertson and Jakupović were both named to the league's Best XI, and Jakupović was named the Goalkeeper of the Year. Robertson was also named a finalist for the Defender of the Year. Read more here and here.

CFC and St Louis CITY2 were the only clubs to have more than one player named to the league's Best XI.

Know the opponent

Head Coach Chris O'Neal has led Southeast Division rival Huntsville City FC (14W-8L-6D, 52 pts) to its first-ever MLS NEXT Pro playoff appearance in just his second season with the club.

Decision Day on October 5 saw Huntsville earn a final three regular season points with a 3-0 win over independent side Carolina Core (8W-10L-10D, 39 pts). Forward Maxiumus Ekk scored his third and fourth goals of the season, followed by Real Gill's third of the season. The solid performance earned the club sixth place in the final regular season league power rankings.

Alan Carleton and Christian Koffi are Huntsville's only two goalscorers to have hit double digits, with 12 and 10 on the season, respectively. Carleton was also named to MLS NEXT Pro's Best XI in the midfield.

Match info

Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 19

Broadcast: MLSNEXTPro.com | Talent: Ryan Le | Analyst: Ross Davenport

Referees:

Elvis Osmanovic

Head Referee

Ben Rigel

Assistant Referee 1

Matthew Rodman

Assistant Referee 2

Aleksandar Zhelyazkov

4th Official

