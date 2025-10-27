St Louis CITY2 Falls to Minnesota United FC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinal
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
St Louis CITY2 fell 2-0 to Minnesota United FC 2 on Sunday night at Energizer Park. Logan Dorsey scored the first goal of the night in the 17th minute, and Darius Randell added a second goal late in the 80th minute to send Minnesota to the Western Conference Final.
Goal-Scoring Plays
MIN: Logan Dorsey (Alpha Kabia), 17th minute - Logan Dorsey scored with a right footed shot from the right half-space outside the box to the lower right central zone.
MIN: Darius Randell (Curt Calov), 80th minute - Darius Randell scored with a header from the center of the box to the central bottom zone.
Scoring Summary
MIN: Logan Dorsey (Alpha Kabia), 17'
MIN: Darius Randell (Curt Calov), 80'
Misconduct Summary
MIN: Kieran Chandler (caution), 75'
STL: Caden Glover (caution), 84'
MIN: Roman Torres (caution), 90'+2
Lineups
STL: GK Christian Olivares; D Tyson Pearce, D Gabriel Mikina ©, D Cam Cilley, D Miguel Perez (Dida Armstrong, 74'); M Wan Kuzain, M Seth Antwi; M Brendan McSorley, M Mykhi Joyner, M Matteo Kidd (Caden Glover, 59'); F Emil Jääskeläinen
Substitutes Not Used: GK Colin Welsh, D Emiliano Chavez, M Evan Carlock, M Lorenzo Cornelius, M Alex Jundt, F Lucas Demitra, F Chidube Nwankwo
TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 5
MIN: GK Kayne Rizvanovich; D Britton Fischer, D Babacar Niang © (Anderson Farris, 63'), D Alpha Kabia; M Alexis Farina (Curt Calov, 73'), M Kieran Chandler, M Roman Torres, M Loic Mesanvi, M Momoh Kamara, F Troy Putt (Muba Nour, 89'), F Logan Dorsey (Alisa Randell, 73')
Substitute Not Used: GK Kai Zeruhn, M Mukisa Kiingi, M Justin Sousnouski, M Keith Romanshyn
TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 5
Referee: Gerald Flores
Assistant Referees: Christian Clerc, Seun Yinka-Kehinde
Fourth Official: Iryna Petrunok
Venue: Energizer Park
