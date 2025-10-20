FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Philadelphia Union II, 2-1, in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Published on October 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 fell to Philadelphia Union II, 2-1, in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park. The Orange and Blue's season comes to an end after qualifying for the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for a second consecutive season. FCC 2 finished the regular season 9-12-7 with 41 points.

Philadelphia Union II took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute of play as Stas Koreniowski scored his first goal of the afternoon with a header from a Union II free kick. Andrés Dávila equalized later in the first half with a brilliant headed effort to bring things level for the Orange and Blue.

Dávila closed out his first season in MLS NEXT Pro with four goals across regular season and postseason play. Peter Mangione assisted on Dávila's goal, picking out the forward with a perfect cross into the box. Mangione tallied his sixth assist of the year, across all competitions, for a team high.

Koreniowski tallied his second of the match, which proved the winner, for Union II in the 64th minute.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at Philadelphia Union II

Date: October 19, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs - Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Venue: Subaru Park | Chester, Pennsylvania

Kickoff: 4:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 75 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

PHI: 1-1-2

CIN: 1-0-1

PHI - Stas Koreniowski (LeBlanc) 10', Stas Koreniowski (Olney Jr.) 64'

CIN - Andrés Dávila (Mangione) 37'

LINEUPS

PHI: George Marks, Jordan Griffin (Noah Probst 89'), Raeael Uzcátegui, Neil Pierre, Giovanny Sequera, Markus Anderson (Malik Jakupovic 81'), Chris Olney Jr., Nick Pariano, Kellan LeBlanc (Willyam Ferreira 81'), Sal Olivas (Óscar Cobo 61'), Stas Korzeniowski

Substitutes not used: Michael Sheridan, Leandro Soria, Kaiden Moore, Jamir Johnson

Head Coach: Ryan Richter

CIN: Paul Walters, Will Kuisel (Yorkaeff Caicedo 76'), Andrei Chirila, Noah Adnan, Peter Mangione (C) (Carson Locker 89'), Yamir Uculmana (Tega Ikoba 89'), Stiven Jimenez, Kenji Mboma Dem, Stefan Chirila, Ademar Chavez (Yair Ramos 60'), Andrés Dávila

Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, Ben Augee, Juan Machado, Brandon Kristel

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: PHI/CIN

Shots: 20 / 5

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Saves: 2 / 5

Corner Kicks: 10 / 0

Fouls: 8 / 13

Offside: 0 / 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

PHI: Óscar Cobo (Yellow Card) 71'

CIN: Stiven Jimenez (Yellow Card) 72'

CIN: Andrés Dávila (Yellow Card) 74'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Corbyn May

Ast. Referees: Eric Del Rosario, Jay Norris

Fourth Official: Stephanie MacFarland







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.