FC Cincinnati 2 Announce End-Of-Year Roster

Published on December 3, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 today announced the club's MLS NEXT Pro end-of-year roster.

Five MLS NEXT Pro contracted players (FC Cincinnati Academy players excluded) will return to FC Cincinnati 2 for the upcoming 2026 season. Defenders Andrei Chirila, Dilan Hurtado, Juan Machado and Brian Schaefer, as well as midfielder Yair Ramos, are under contract for the upcoming campaign.

FC Cincinnati 2 will continue to add players to the roster this offseason as the club prepares to compete in MLS NEXT Pro in 2026. The squad will be comprised of a mix of FC Cincinnati first-team contracted players, FCC 2 players, and FC Cincinnati Academy players.

Kenji Mboma Dem, who signed a first team contract in July before returning to FC Cincinnati 2 on loan for the duration of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season, rejoins the first-team roster.

Andrés Dávila (Independiente Medellín), Xhosa Manyana (Cape Town City FC) and Yamir Uculmana (Club Sporting Cristal) return to their former clubs following their respective loan spells with FC Cincinnati 2.

Ben Augee, Noah Adnan, Nathan Crockford, Amir Daley, Monsuru Opeyemi, Tega Ikoba, Peter Mangione and Yorkaeff Caicedo are out of contract with the club.

FC Cincinnati 2 would like to thank all of the non-returning players for their commitment and service to the club.

FC Cincinnati 2 Roster (MLS NEXT Pro contracted players for 2026, as of December 3)

Goalkeepers (0):

Defenders (4): Andrei Chirila, Dilan Hurtado, Juan Machado, Brian Schaefer

Midfielders (1): Yair Ramos

Forwards (0):







