Brenner-Fueled Rally Lifts FC Cincinnati over Columbus, into Semis

Published on November 8, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati came from behind and defeated the Columbus Crew, 2-1, Saturday night in front of a sold-out TQL Stadium in Game 3 of the Round One Best-of-3 series in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

With the win, the Orange and Blue won the Round One series over their in-state rivals, 2-1.

The Crew broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute as Jacen Russell-Rowe sent the visitors ahead. But it was Brenner who sent Cincinnati roaring back, answering with a 67th minute goal. His secured a brace in the 86th minute, sending FCC ahead late as the Orange and Blue held on and eliminated their rivals.

FC Cincinnati advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals to be played at TQL Stadium on November 22 or 23. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday morning at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK. For more information on the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit FCCincinnati.com/Playoffs.

AS IT HAPPENED

CLB: Jacen Russell-Rowe, GOAL - 63' (0-1) - Patrick Schulte played a long ball from just outside the Columbus box down the right wing towards Andrés Herrera, who dribbled into the box and played a ball across the box to Jacen Russell-Rowe who finished first time.

CIN: Brenner, GOAL - 67' (1-1) - FC Cincinnati's first goal came off a corner from Evander. Evander sent in an out swinging cross which Teenage Hadebe rose to meet, holding off the Columbus defense. The ball bounced off of Hadebe and Brenner was first to the loose ball, striking first time from close range for his first-career playoff goal for the Orange and Blue.

CIN: Brenner, GOAL - 86' (2-1) - Brenner won the match for the Orange and Blue five minutes before stoppage time, once again striking from inside the box. Pavel Bucha initially picked out substitute Ayoub Jabbari who headed down in the hopes of playing Samuel Gidi in on goal. Gidi held off a Crew defender before poking the ball back out towards Brenner. Brenner took one touch and stuck it low, beating Patrick Schulte at the left post.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the third time in four seasons, the first time since 2023.

- Saturday marked FC Cincinnati's fourth all-time win for the club when conceding the match's first goal in the second half. Two of those wins have come in the MLS Cup Playoffs (2022 Round One at New York Red Bulls).

- Brenner scored his first-career goals in the MLS Cup Playoffs and his first against Columbus Crew.

- Brenner's brace marked his eighth match with 2+ goals scored for the Orange and Blue, and his second outing since rejoining the club this season (Sept. 20 at L.A. Galaxy).

- Brenner recorded the second brace for FC Cincinnati in the MLS Cup Playoffs (Barreal - 2023 Round One, Game 1 vs New York Red Bulls).

- Samuel Gidi's game-winning assist was his first goal contribution for FC Cincinnati since joining the club.

- Teenage Hadebe and Evander both recorded first-career MLS Cup Playoff assists on Brenner's opening goal.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew

Date: November 8, 2025

Competition: Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Round One, Game 3

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)

Kickoff: 6:12 p.m. ET

Weather: 53 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-2-2

CLB: 0-1-1

CIN - Brenner (Hadebe, Evander) 67', Brenner (Gidi) 86'

CLB - Jacen Russell-Rowe (Herrera, Schulte) 63'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel (Luca Orellano 63'), Teenage Hadebe, Miles Robinson (C), Nick Hagglund, Ender Echenique (Alvas Powell 88'), Samuel Gidi, Pavel Bucha, Evander, Brenner (Obinna Nwobodo 88'), Kévin Denkey (Ayoub Jabbari 76')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Gilberto Flores, Gerardo Valenzuela, Tah Brian Anunga, Kei Kamara

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

CLB: Patrick Schulte, Max Arfsten (Abrahim Aliyu 90'), Malte Amundsen (Yevhen Cheberko 90'), Steven Moreira, Andrés Herrera (Lassi Lappalainen 84'), Taha Habroune (Jacen Russell-Rowe 39'), Darlington Nagbe (C), Dylan Chambost (Dániel Gazdag 90'), Sean Zawadzki, Hugo Picard, Diego Rossi

Substitutes not used: Evan Bush, Rudy Camacho, Amar Sejdić, Cesar Ruvalcaba

Head Coach: Wilfried Nancy

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/CLB

Shots: 16 / 14

Shots on Goal: 4 / 5

Saves: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 7 / 6

Fouls: 6 / 11

Offside: 0 / 2

Possession: 39.3 / 60.7

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CLB - Malte Amundsen (Yellow Card) 4'

CIN - Nick Hagglund (Yellow Card) 10'

CLB - Taha Habroune (Yellow Card) 35'

CIN - Brenner (Yellow Card) 87'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Chris Penso

Ast. Referees: Chris Elliot, Jeremy Hanson

Fourth Official: Allen Chapman

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Tom Supple







