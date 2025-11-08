Darrius Barnes Named President of Athletic Club Grand Rapids

Published on November 8, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Athletic Club Grand Rapids News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Athletic Club Grand Rapids (AC Grand Rapids) on Saturday introduced Darrius Barnes as president of the MLS NEXT Pro team at a news conference held at Brewer Park in Byron Center during the inaugural OOSA Classic, a youth soccer tournament presented by The Soccer Rebellion and AC Grand Rapids.

The 38-year-old native of Raleigh, North Carolina, becomes the first hire of AC Grand Rapids, which will begin play in 2027 at the new Amway Stadium on Grand Rapids' West Side.

Barnes spent the last four years helping build Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC franchise and the last three years as president of its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Crown Legacy FC, launching and developing the club from its inception in 2022. After serving as director of business operations leading into Charlotte FC's inaugural MLS season, he helped establish the club's foundational business and operational infrastructure before transitioning to lead Crown Legacy FC. He was named the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year for his role in guiding Crown Legacy FC's success during its inaugural season.

Following an accomplished eight-year MLS playing career (2009-16) and a final season with the NASL's New York Cosmos in 2017, Barnes retired from playing and began his front-office career at the MLS league office (2018-21). There, he worked in partnership marketing, supporting league-wide brand and sponsorship initiatives, before shifting to the club side with Charlotte FC, where he played a pivotal role in launching the team ahead of its 2022 debut MLS season.

"Darrius brings unrivaled passion and extensive knowledge and experience to AC Grand Rapids, on both the business side and the soccer side," said David Van Andel, the majority owner, chairman and CEO of AC Grand Rapids. "He's become a rising star since retiring from an impressive playing career, as he worked in business operations for MLS, helped launch successful MLS and MLS NEXT Pro franchises, and garnered universal respect and built solid relationships throughout the soccer world. We believe he'll make an immediate impact in Grand Rapids and help us set the standard in our league on and off the pitch."

A defender during his playing career, Barnes played each of his eight MLS seasons with the New England Revolution (2009-2016), totaling 142 games played, 124 starts, two goals and four assists. The 40th overall pick by New England in the third round of the 2009 MLS SuperDraft, he became the second player in MLS history to play every minute of his rookie season and was one of only four players league-wide - and the only field player - to play every minute of that 2009 regular season.

He competed in the MLS Cup Playoffs four times, reaching the MLS Cup final in 2014, and was a finalist for the 2011 MLS Fair Play Award, given to the player who presented the best overall sportsmanlike behavior.

Barnes also starred at Duke University from 2005-08, starting 70 games and suiting up for 76 while leading the Blue Devils to a pair of ACC championships and four NCAA Tournaments, including a quarterfinal appearance as a sophomore in 2006. He was named Duke's Rookie of the Year in 2005 and was a Second Team All-ACC selection as a senior captain in 2008.

A 2009 graduate of Duke with a bachelor's degree in sociology, he earned his MBA from the University of North Carolina earlier this year.

"I'm truly honored to be selected as the first president for AC Grand Rapids, and I appreciate David Van Andel and [co-owner] Dan DeVos' faith and confidence in me to lead this amazing project," said Barnes. "I was immediately drawn to the ambitiousness of the ownership group, the Amway Stadium plans, and the local support for teams like the Griffins and Rise.

"I'm excited to help contribute to this great market, be another civic asset and entertainment option for the city and showcase the soccer market that Grand Rapids is and will continue to be," he added. "We are looking forward to seeing this community rally around this club, and our club is going to rally around the community as well."

Barnes and his wife Mallory, who joined him for today's announcement, will move to West Michigan after the new year with their son Maddox and daughter Sunni.

For more information, team merchandise, and to keep up with AC Grand Rapids news, visit acgrandrapids.com. Follow the team on social media @ACGRSoccer.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from November 8, 2025

Darrius Barnes Named President of Athletic Club Grand Rapids - Athletic Club Grand Rapids

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.