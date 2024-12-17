Grand Rapids Business Leaders Invest in Michigan's First MLS NEXT Pro Soccer Team

December 17, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

West Michigan Soccer News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In a groundbreaking development for soccer fans in Grand Rapids, MLS NEXT Pro has awarded West Michigan with the league's sixth independent team. Today, team owners and league officials announced that a Grand Rapids-based club will soon join MLS NEXT Pro, the top development league for professional men's soccer in the United States and Canada.

Launched in 2022 by Major League Soccer to complete the pro player pathway between MLS NEXT youth academies and MLS first teams, MLS NEXT Pro recently completed its third season. The league currently features 27 MLS-affiliated clubs and two independent clubs, with plans for more to join in the years ahead, including Cleveland, Jacksonville, Connecticut, and now West Michigan.

The Grand Rapids team, temporarily known as West Michigan Soccer, will be primarily owned by David Van Andel and his family, with roles held by his sons Jesse, Aaron, Kyle, and Christian Van Andel. Dan DeVos and his family will hold a minority stake, with his son Cole DeVos also playing a key leadership role.

These families boast a long history and familiarity in working together in sports, as David Van Andel and Dan DeVos were instrumental in bringing the Grand Rapids Griffins and professional hockey to the city in 1996. Since then, both have remained actively involved in professional sports ownership and management.

A minority co-owner and chairman of the Griffins, David Van Andel and family, in partnership with the Grand Action coalition of business and community leaders, also worked to bring Van Andel Arena to reality. Since 1996, the arena has served as home to the Griffins and as a sports and entertainment hub for the core of downtown Grand Rapids. The Van Andel family also are minority owners in the MLS's FC Cincinnati.

Dan DeVos, majority co-owner, CEO, and governor of the Grand Rapids Griffins, also serves as chairman of the NBA's Orlando Magic and the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears minor league hockey team- both owned by the DeVos family. As owners of the Grand Rapids Rise, Dan DeVos, Cole DeVos, and family played a pivotal role in the formation of the women's Pro Volleyball Federation and the recruitment of a team to West Michigan, which is set to begin its second season in Grand Rapids in January 2025. The DeVos family also are minority owners of the MLS's Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League.

West Michigan Soccer plans to play its home matches at Amway Stadium beginning in the spring of 2027. Grand Action 2.0 recently announced Amway's lead gift of $33 million for design and construction of the 8,500-seat stadium, which will be located on the west side of Grand Rapids at 230 Winter Ave. NW, with construction scheduled to begin next year. The idea for building a soccer stadium and attracting a professional team was first raised in a 2016 study, which offered suggestions for how to strengthen the city's convention, sports, leisure and tourism economy.

"This is not just a milestone for soccer in our city but a testament to our community's unwavering passion and dedication to professional sports," said David Van Andel. "Sports have a unique ability to bring communities together, build community spirit, and ultimately boost the local economy and create vibrant spaces for fans to come together. We're thrilled to offer fans the opportunity to experience top-tier soccer talent right here at home."

"We are so grateful for the embrace of our city's incredible sports fan base and community," added Dan DeVos. "Grand Rapids punches well above its weight class in a lot of categories, sports being one of them, and soccer is a natural addition to our local sports scene alongside hockey, volleyball, baseball, and basketball. West Michigan Soccer will be another great opportunity to showcase our city on a national stage, and we're pleased to work with such a strong partner like MLS NEXT Pro to deliver the top-notch team our fans deserve."

Grand Rapids has showcased a strong history of supporting its teams, with the Griffins and the West Michigan Whitecaps baseball team consistently ranking among the leaders in attendance in their respective leagues, and professional soccer is expected to find similar standing in the marketplace.

Additional updates will be shared in the coming months, including the team name, branding, coaching staff, roster details, and club affiliations.

"The Van Andel and DeVos families have a long, successful history of leading professional sports teams and we look forward to welcoming them to MLS NEXT Pro," said League President, Charles Altchek. "We share a commitment to the local communities where our teams live, work and play, and we are confident that their club will create opportunities in Grand Rapids and across the state of Michigan for all those who want to be involved in the beautiful game."

MLS NEXT Pro continues to grow the game, bringing professional soccer to new communities and creating opportunities both on and off the field. The majority of MLS NEXT Pro's matches are broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV as part of the groundbreaking partnership between Apple and MLS.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from December 17, 2024

Grand Rapids Business Leaders Invest in Michigan's First MLS NEXT Pro Soccer Team - West Michigan Soccer

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.