Chattanooga Football Club Signs Ameziane Sid Mohand

December 17, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed forward Ameziane Sid Mohand (pronunced AHM-zee-ahn sid-mo-hahnd) to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year, pending federation and league approval.

Sid Mohand, 21, joins CFC after a short spell with Columbus Crew 2 in 2024.

"Ameziane is a dynamic midfielder that can create but also score goals," said Chattanooga Football Club Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "We are going to play a more attacking, fluid style of soccer and his versatility and international experience adds to what is shaping up to be an exciting team for 2025."

"We're looking to play an attacking style of soccer and his willingness to engage with defenders 1-vs-1, to be direct and get into the box and create in the box is really important for us," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "We saw his effectiveness in the games he played in the league last year. Watching him against good teams that we have competed against and be successful in a lot of his actions was convincing to us."

The young Algerian winger joined Crew 2 on August 31, 2024 from Union Sportive Medina d'Alger (USMA) of Algeria's Ligue 1 Professionnelle, where he recorded seven goals and four assists.

With Crew 2, Sid Mohand made five appearances in the regular season and two appearances in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

"I feel privileged to join one of the most historical clubs in the USA," said Sid Mohand. "I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans."

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club.

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Ameziane Sid Mohand

Pronunciation: AHM-zee-ahn sid-mo-hahnd

Position: Forward

Height: 6-3

Date of Birth: November 23, 2003

Hometown: Tizi Ouzou

Citizenship: Algeria

Previous club: Columbus Crew 2

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs forward Ameziane Sid Mohand to a one-year deal with a club option of a further year.

