Late Robertson Penalty Secures Crucial Victory for Chattanooga FC

Published on August 16, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Chattanooga FC defeated Carolina Core FC 1-0 in the latest edition of the Battle of the Independents thanks to a late penalty kick converted by Tate Robertson.

New signing Anthony Garcia drew a penalty kick in the dying minutes of the match, which saw Core center-back Ibrahim Covi sent off for the second consecutive Battle of the Independents. Robertson made no mistake from the resulting spot-kick and secured a crucial three points for the Boys in Blue.

CFC has won both matches against Carolina Core at Truist Point this season and now possess the better overall head-to-head record (3W-2L-0D) between the two sides.

Chances were few and far between during the first half. Former CFC winger Jesus Ibarra hit the post with an attempted cross early on before CFC keeper Eldin Jakupović made a crucial kick-save from a close-range shot from Carolina Core's Anthony Sumo Jr. CFC's best chance in the opening half came in the 18th minute from Tate Robertson, who attempted a blistering long-range shot from over 30 yards that forced Core keeper Alex Sutton to tip over for a corner kick.

Head Coach Chris Nugent made the maximum amount of five substitutions in the second half and the changes had the desired impact as CFC saw out a pivotal result in the Eastern Conference.

CFC will return home to Finley Stadium on next Saturday, August 23 to host Huntsville City FC with kick-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale here.

Carolina Core FC (5W-9L-8D, 27 pts.) - Chattanooga FC (9W-6L-7D, 38 pts.)

Truist Point | High Point, N.C.

Final score:

CCFC: 0

CFC: 1

Scoring summary:

89': Robertson (PK) - CFC

Stats (CCFC / CFC):

xG: 0.84 / 0.89+pk

Possession: 62% / 38%

Shots: 16 / 10

Shots on goal: 5 / 4

Blocked shots: 2 / 2

Total passes: 445 / 319

Passing accuracy percentage: 87.4 / 84.6

Corners: 4 / 3

Total crosses: 13 / 3

Offsides: 2 / 2

Goalkeeper saves: 3 / 5

Clearances: 5 / 12

Fouls: 11 / 14

Discipline:

45' - CFC, Nick Mendonca (Caution)

69' - CFC, Keegan Ancelin (Caution)

79' - CCFC, Ibrahim Covi (Caution)

87' - CCFC, Ibrahim Covi (Caution, Dismissal)

90'+6' - CFC, Gavin Turner (Caution)

Line-ups:

CCFC starters: Alex Sutton, Jathan Juarez, Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Paul Leonardi (Derek Cuevas 65'), Facundo Canete, Anthony Sumo Jr. (Joshua Rodriguez 74'), Aryeh Miller (Alenga Charles 74'), Jesus Ibarra (Antonio Pineda 66'), Jacob Evans (C) (Glory Nzingo 65')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Pannenberg, Zion Scarlett, Kai Thomas, Corey Lundeen

Head Coach: Donovan Ricketts

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Milo Garvanian, Logan Brown (Steeve Louis Jean 65'), Farid Sar-Sar (C), Tate Robertson, Callum Watson (Luke Husakiwsky 46'), Nick Mendonca, Gavin Turner, Daniel Mangarov (Anthony Garcia 72'), Markus Naglestad (Keegan Ancelin 46'), Colin Thomas (Jalen James 65')

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, Xavier Rimpel, Darwin Ortiz

Head Coach: Chris Nugent







