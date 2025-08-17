Carolina Core FC Falls to Chattanooga FC in Independent Clash

Published on August 16, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC fell at home 1-0 after a late penalty goal against fellow independent club Chattanooga FC.

Chattanooga FC - Tate Robertson, 89th minute: Following a foul on forward Anthony Garcia inside the box, defender Tate Robertson stepped up to slot the penalty into the bottom left corner of the net.

Jesus Ibarra earned his first start for CCFC in his home debut after impressing last time out against Huntsville City FC, scoring his first goal for the club. The 27-year-old forward played a majority of the match against his former club, registering an 82% accurate pass percentage and winning four duels throughout the entire game. Ibarra looked positive in attack, with three passes into the final third for The Foxes.

Carolina Core FC stuffed the stat sheet in Saturday night's match against Chattanooga FC, taking over 15 shots throughout the game. The Foxes put Chattanooga's keeper to the test on five of those attempts and created three big chances, despite being unable to put any away. Midfielder Jacob Evans and defender Paul Leonardi led the attack on the night, with the duo combining for three key passes for the North Carolina-based side. Carolina Core FC also held a majority of possession in the match with 57%.

Alex Sutton put in another impressive performance between the posts despite the result. The Carolina Core FC goalkeeper made four crucial saves, including two diving stops, to help keep The Foxes in the match. Despite conceding a goal from the spot, Sutton maintained an 82% accurate pass percentage and made six recoveries- the most for a Carolina Core FC defender during the match. Throughout the 2025 regular season, Sutton has the second-most clean sheets with five and leads MLS NEXT Pro in total interceptions made with 34- which is 11 more than the next closest player.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Paul Leonardi (Derek Cuevas - 65'), Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Daniel Chica, Ibrahim Covi, Jathan Juarez; Jacob Evans (Glory Nzingo - 65'), Facundo Canete, Aryeh Miller (Alenga Charles - 74'); Jesus Ibarra (Antonio Pineda - 66'), Anthony Sumo Jr. (Josuha Rodriguez - 74').

Substitutes not used - Corey Lundeen, Andrew Pannenberg, Zion Scarlett, Kai Thomas.

Chattanooga FC - Eldin Jakupovic; Milo Garvanian, Logan Brown (Steeve Louis Jean - 65'), Farid Sar-Sar, Tate Robertson; Gavin Turner, Nick Mendonca, Callum Watson (Luke Husakiwsky - 45'); Daniel Mangarov (Anthony Garcia - 72'), Markus Naglestad (Keegan Ancelin - 45'), Colin Thomas (Jalen James - 65').

Substitutes not used - Michael Barrueta, Nathan Koehler, Darwin Ortiz, Xavier Rimpel.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC's next match will be on the road against FC Cincinnati on Sunday, August 24, at 11:00 am. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Chattanooga FC

August 16th, 2025 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 5-9-8 (27 points - 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chattanooga FC: 9-6-7 (38 points - 6th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 0 0

Chattanooga FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

CFC: Tate Robertson (pk) - 89'

Misconduct Summary:

CFC: Nick Mendonca (caution) - 45'+4'

CFC: Keegan Ancelin (caution) - 69'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 79'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (ejection) - 87'

CFC: Gavin Turner (caution) - 90'+6'

Referee: Iryna Petrunok

Assistant Referees: Trevor Hadick, Audra Fullen

Fourth Official: Drew Klemp

Weather: Sunny, 83 degrees.

Weather: 4,477 (sellout)

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







