Carolina Core FC Scores Four Goals to Defeat Atlanta United 2 in Emphatic Display at Home

Published on September 13, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC scored twice in each half to defeat Atlanta United 2 in a fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Goal-Scoring Plays

Atlanta United 2 - Patrick Weah, 15th minute: After a strong setup by Ryan Carmichael, in an acrobatic feat, Patrick Weah hit an over-the-back "scorpion" kick into the middle of the net.

Carolina Core FC - Jesus Ibarra, 37th minute: After a pinpoint pass by Facundo Canete, Jesus Ibarra found a small hole in the defense and guided the ball into the back of the net from distance.

Carolina Core FC - Facundo Canete, 46th minute: After making a darting run, Facundo Canete found himself in the box and received a pass from Antonio Pineda before lifting it over the goalkeeper into the back of the net.

Atlanta United 2 - Santiago Pita, 52nd minute: After a direct pass from Gabriel Wesseh, Santiago Pita hit a rocket into the top corner of the net.

Carolina Core FC - Kai Thomas, 62nd minute: While under pressure, Jesus Ibarra passed to Kai Thomas, who took a touch before hitting a powerful shot into the near post.

Carolina Core FC- Facundo Canete 67th minute: Facundo Canete netted home a penalty into the top right corner of the net after taking a deflection off the goalkeeper.

Postgame Notes

Foxes Keep Winning

Thomas Off the Mark

Canete Strikes Twice

CCFC vs. ATL | MLSNP Box Score

Foxes Keep Winning

Carolina Core FC extended its current win streak by defeating Southern rivals Atlanta United 2 at home, making it four wins on the bounce in all competitions. The emphatic win saw three different goal-scorers: Facundo Canete (twice), Jesus Ibarra, and Kai Thomas. Saturday night's win brings CCFC to 36 points and launches the North Carolina-based side into eighth place in the Eastern Conference- directly into a postseason position. Carolina Core FC is currently three points clear of ninth-placed Orlando City B with just three games left in the regular season.

Thomas Off the Mark

Defender Kai Thomas scored his first goal for Carolina Core FC on Saturday night against Atlanta United 2. It was the perfect moment for the 22-year-old defender to get on the scoresheet as he netted the go-ahead in the 62nd minute of the game. In addition to his goal-scoring heroics, Thomas also made seven defensive contributions throughout the match- the second-most in the entire game. Thomas has been a regular part of The Core's defensive line, starting in 15 games so far this MLS NEXT Pro season (17 appearances).

Canete Strikes Twice

Midfielder Facundo Canete has been a spark for Carolina Core FC throughout the season, and his impact reached new heights on Saturday night. With a composed brace, the 25-year-old propelled himself to the top of the team's scoring chart with nine goals on the season. Canete's relentless movement and finishing ability have made him a constant threat in front of the goal, as the midfielder has registered five goal contributions (three goals, two assists) in his last two MLS NEXT Pro matches. Canete's recent performance underscores his importance as The Foxes fight for playoff positioning.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Kai Thomas, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Daniel Chica; Jathan Juarez, Alenga Charles (Glory Nzingo - 82'), Aryeh Miller, Paul Leonardi (Derek Cuevas - 82'); Facundo Canete; Antonio Pineda (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 74'), Jesus Ibarra (Jacob Evans - 76').

Substitutes not used - Jonathan Bazaes, Cory Lundeen, Andrew Pannenberg, Zion Scarlett.

Atlanta United 2 - Patrick Weah (Rodrigo Neri - 68'); Gabriel Wesseh, Ryan Carmichael, Ronan Wynne, Adyn Torres (Ignacio Suarez-Couri - 84'); Jonathan Ransom, Santiago Pita, Dominik Ching Qui (Moises Tablante - 68'), Salvatore Mazzaferro; Majub Brian Toto, DD Sibrian (Javier Armas - 52')

Substitutes not used - James Donaldson, Ilan Ettinger.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC hits the road to face off against Chattanooga FC in the final Battle of the Independents of the season on Sunday, September 21st, at 3:00 p.m.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Atlanta United 2

September 13th, 2025 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 8-9-8 (36 points - 8th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta United 2 record: 7-9-8 (31 points - 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Scoring Summary:

ATL: Patrick Weah (Ryan Carmichael) - 15'

CCFC: Jesus Ibarra (Facundo Canete) - 37'

CCFC: Facundo Canete (Antonio Pineda) - 45' +1'

ATL: Santiago Pita (Gabriel Wesseh) - 52'

CCFC: Kai Thomas (Jesus Ibarra) - 62'

CCFC: Facundeo Canete (p) - 67'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Jesus Ibarra (caution) 38'

ATL: Patrick Weah (caution) 43'

CCFC: Kai Thomas (caution) 58'

CCFC: Derek Cuevas (caution) 84'

Referee: Muhammad Kaleia

Assistant Referees: Adam Cook, Joshua Ell

Fourth Official: Joe Surgan

Weather: Clear, 75 degrees

Attendance: 3,710

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.