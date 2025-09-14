FC Cincinnati Takes 2-1 Win Over Nashville SC

Published on September 13, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati earned a dramatic, late, 2-1 win over Nashville SC Saturday night at TQL Stadium. Evander's goal eight minutes into second half stoppage time gave the Orange and Blue three points, which clinched the club a berth in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

FCC snapped a two-game skid with the win and improved to 17-9-4 (55 points) to finish Matchday 33 in second place in the Eastern Conference. Nashville ends the night in fourth place at 15-9-5 (50 points).

Brenner broke a scoreless deadlock in the 73rd minute, scoring his first goal since rejoining the club last month. It was first goal for FCC since March 2023. Nashville responded 11 minutes later, with MLS Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge equalizing in the 84th minute.

But Evander's 21st goal in all competitions - matching the club record for goals in a season - came in dramatic fashion eight minutes into second half stoppage time. Ender Echenique and Pavel Bucha put together crafty play to work into the box, with Echenique finding Evander, who finished off the dramatic late winner.

The Orange and Blue return to action Saturday, September 20 at defending MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. FC Cincinnati return home for Sunday Night Soccer on Sunday, September 28 to host Orlando City SC. Tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Brenner, GOAL - 73' (1-0) - Luca Orellano blocked a Nashville SC clearance at midfield and Evander seized the loose ball and moved down the field. He created space by pulling the ball back with his right foot, gathered and threaded a pass between two defenders into the box for a running Brenner. Brenner took one touch and placed his shot to the left of a diving Joe Willis.

NSH: Sam Surridge, GOAL - 84' (1-1) - A long, arcing pass over the top found Tyler Boyd right outside of FCC's goal box. Boyd controlled the pass and centered it for Sam Surridge. Despite Evan Louro's deflection, Surridge's finish found the net.

CIN: Evander, GOAL - 90'+8 (2-1) - Ender Echenique gathered possession in the corner and found Pavel Bucha just inside the right side of 18-yard box. Bucha dribbled toward the goal line but flicked the ball back behind him to a running Echenique. The Venezuelan dashed a pass to an open Evander, who used his right boot to bury the game-winning goal in the top right corner.

GAME NOTES

- Evander's game-winning goal is the latest game-winning goal for FC Cincinnati this season and the second latest in club history (Acosta, 90'+10 vs PHI - June 19, 2024).

- Evander's 21st goal matches Luciano Acosta's 2023 club record for goals in a season in all competitions.

- Saturday marked Evander's team-leading ninth game with multi-goal contributions of 2025.

- Ender Echenique recorded his first goal contribution of his MLS career on Evander's game-winner.

- Pavel Bucha also added his seventh assist of the season on Evander's goal.

- Brenner scored his first goal for FC Cincinnati since March 11, 2023 vs Seattle Sounders FC.

- Samuel Gidi made his MLS debut, entering as a second half substitute.

- Goalkeeper Evan Louro made his second career MLS start (April 6, 2024 vs New York Red Bulls) and his fifth appearance for FC Cincinnati in all competitions, his fourth this season.

- Ayoub Jabbari started his first match for the Orange and Blue after making his debut last match.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC

Date: September 13, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 24,749

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 77 degrees, rain

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-2-2

NSH: 0-1-1

CIN - Brenner (Evander) 73', Evander (Echenique, Bucha) 90'+8

NSH - Sam Surridge (Boyd, Brugman) 84'

LINEUPS

CIN: Evan Louro, Luca Orellano, Lukas Engel (Ender Echenique 90'+3), Matt Miazga (C) (Teenage Hadebe 80'), Miles Robinson, Dominik Marczuk (Alvas Powell 79'), Tah Brian Anunga (Samuel Gidi 73'), Pavel Bucha, Evander, Brenner, Ayoub Jabbari (Kévin Denkey 46')

Substitutes not used: Alec Kann, Nick Hagglund, Gerardo Valenzuela, Kei Kamara

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

NSH: Joe Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman (C), Josh Bauer (Andy Najar 69'), Gaston Brugman, Hany Mukhtar, Edvard Tagseth (Patrick Yazbek 69'), Jonathan Perez (Ahmed Qasem 17', Teal Bunbury 90'+3), Jacob Shaffelburg (Tyler Boyd 69'), Sam Surridge

Substitutes not used: Brian Schwake, Tate Schmitt, Matthew Corcoran, Christopher Applewhite

Head Coach: B.J. Callaghan

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/NSH

Shots: 18 / 11

Shots on Goal: 6 / 5

Saves: 4 / 4

Corner Kicks: 3 / 4

Fouls: 15 / 14

Offside: 0 / 1

Possession: 52 / 48

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Pavel Bucha (Yellow Card) 48'

CIN - Brenner (Yellow Card) 79'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira II

Ast. Referees: Corey Parker, Matthew Nelson

Fourth Official: Ricardo Montero Araya

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Mark Allatin







