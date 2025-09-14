Timbers2 Take on LAFC2 on Sunday Afternoon

Timbers2 return to Providence Park Sunday to play host to Los Angeles FC 2 at Providence Park; kickoff is 1pm PT.

Tickets are FREE

Tickets for T2 matches are FREE, but must be reserved in advance via SeatGeek. Click here for tickets.

Reserve your ticket for Timbers2 vs. LAFC 2 on Sunday, Sept. 14, at Providence Park.

How to watch

A live broadcast will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Click here to watch.

Watch T2 take on LAFC 2

Timbers2 hosts LAFC 2 on Sunday afternoon. Watch the match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; kickoff is 1pm PT.

Watch on MLS Season Pass

The Storyline

After nearly a month away, Timbers2 (7-11-6, 29pts) return to Providence Park Sunday to take on LAFC 2 (9-12-3, 32pts). Currently sitting in 12th place, Portland is nine points out of a playoff spot. Though not eliminated, they'll need to pick up points with only four matches left in the regular season.

Portland's last match saw T2 battle to a 2-2 draw with The Town FC before falling on PKs. Blake Pope and Noah Santos earned the goals for Portland in the match.

LAFC 2 are equally hungry for points as they sit six points below the playoff line. Winners of two in a row, they most recently earned a 1-0 win over Austin FC II behind a first-half tally from DeCarlo Guerra.







