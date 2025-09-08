Timbers2 Earn a Point on the Road in Draw with the Town FC

MORAGA, Calif. - Timbers2 earned a point on the road following a 2-2 draw in regulation with The Town FC at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday evening. Blake Pope and Noah Santos both scored first half goals for Portland. T2 was unable to secure the extra point following a 4-3 defeat in the penalty-kick shootout. Notably, three Homegrown players - Max Deisenhofer, Noah Zendejas, and Xavier Garcia - made their professional debuts coming on as second half substitutes. Next up, Timbers2 return home to host LAFC 2 on Sunday, September 14, at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (Pacific).

Goal-Scoring Plays

TTFC - Nonso Adimabua (Nick Fernandez), 2nd minute: Nonso Adimabua received a pass into the center of the box and fired a right-footed shot into the left of goal.

POR - Blake Pope (Penalty Kick) 9th minute: Mataeo Bunbury forced a foul inside the box while attempting to get a shot off. Blake Pope scored with a right-footed shot the bottom right of the goal.

POR - Noah Santos (Mataeo Bunbury, Alex Moreno) 43rd minute: Noah Santos reacted on a loose ball and slipped it past the keeper into the bottom left corner with a left-footed finish.

TTFC - Julian Donnery (Penalty Kick) 80th minute: Julian Donnery scored from the spot with a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner.

Notes

Timbers2 are perfect from the penalty spot this season after converting their third attempt today.

Blake Pope scored his second goal of the season.

Both of Pope's goals have come from the penalty kick spot.

Noah Santos scored his third goal of the season.

Mataeo Bunbury recorded his second assist of the season.

T2 completed their sixth shootout of the season (2W, 4L).

Three Homegrown players made their professional debuts coming on as second half substitutes.

Max Deisenhofer made his professional debut coming on as a substitute in the 73rd minute.

Noah Zendejas made his professional debut coming on as a substitute in the 84th minute.

Xavier Garcia made his professional debut coming on as a substitute in the 92nd minute.

T2 has four matches left in the 2025 regular season.

Two of the final four matches will be played at Providence Park on Sept. 14 and Oct. 5.

Up next, Timbers2 return home to host LAFC 2 on Sunday, September 14, at Providence Park.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 host LAFC 2 on Sunday, September 14, at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 1pm PT and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Timbers2 (7-11-6, 29pts) vs. The Town FC (12-5-6, 46pts)

September 6, 2025 - St. Mary's College (Moraga, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

TTFC: Adimabua (Fernandez), 2

POR: Pope (penalty kick), 9

POR: Santos (Bunbury, Moreno), 43

TTFC: Donnery (penalty kick), 80

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Enriquez (caution), 13

TTFC: Kikanovic (caution), 18

TTFC: Fernandez (caution), 31

POR: VanVoorhis (caution), 45+5

POR: Gallardo (caution), 54

TTFC: Mbumba (caution), 87

TTFC: Baptista (caution), 90+3

Shootout Summary:

POR: Pope - Goal

TTFC: Donnery - Goal

POR: VanVoorhis - Goal

TTFC: Mbumba - Save

POR: Enriquez - Miss

TTFC: Adimabua - Goal

POR: Ondo - Goal

TTFC: Baptista - Goal

POR: Bamford - Save

TTFC: Eisner - Goal

Lineups:

POR: GK Burns (Deisenhofer, 73), D VanVoorhis, D Pope, D Ondo, D Bamford, M Gallardo (J. Izoita, 74), M Enriquez ©, M Moreno (Garcia, 90+2), M Bunbury (Zendejas, 84), M Santos, F White

Substitutes Not Used: D Krapf

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Bamford, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Pope and Santos, 1); FOULS: 22 (Gallardo and VanVoorhis, 4) ; OFFSIDES: 1 ; CORNER KICKS: 3 ; SAVES: 2

TTFC: GK Montali, D Ibarra ©, D Floriani, D Cano, D Kikanovic (Eisner, 74), M Rajagopal (Mbumba, 46), M Fernandez, M Buck (Kikuchi, 90+4), F Cowell (Baptista, 46), F Adimabua, F Rodríguez (Donnery, 71)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Ulrich, F Lynch

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Adimabua, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 18 (Rodríguez, 3); OFFSIDES: 2 ; CORNER KICKS: 6 ; SAVES: 0

Referee: Esad Omanovic

Assistant Referees: Peter Hanson, Bhavik Dutt

Fourth Official: Justin Fillmore

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







