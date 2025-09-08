Chicago Fire FC II Loans Forward Claudio Cassano to FC Lugano

CHICAGO (Sept. 8, 2025) - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that the Club has loaned forward Claudio Cassano to FC Lugano for the 2025-2026 Swiss Super League season.

Cassano, 21, started all 21 matches in which he played for Chicago Fire II in 2025, and became the first Chicago Fire II player to score 10 goals and register 10 assists in a single season. His 10 assists are currently tied for first place in MLS NEXT Pro along with New York Red Bulls II's Rafael Mosquera.

Cassano joined Chicago Fire II after spending six years in the AS Roma youth system before transferring to Serie B side AS Cittadella in August 2023. Cassano made his Serie B debut on Aug. 26, 2023, registering 32 minutes in a 2-0 win against Parma. The young forward played in 42 matches for Cittadella, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC II has loaned forward Claudio Cassano to FC Lugano for the 2025-2026 Swiss Super League season.







